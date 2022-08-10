Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles man found stabbed to death on running path, suspect at large, police say

The man's stabbing comes amid an overall increase in homicides in Los Angeles

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Los Angeles police find man stabbed to death on running trail Video

Los Angeles police find man stabbed to death on running trail

No suspect has been arrested in the Studio City stabbing, police said

A man was found stabbed to death on a running trail near a river in Los Angeles early Wednesday and police are investigating his death as a homicide. 

The man’s body was discovered next to the path along the Los Angeles River at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Valleyheart Drive in Studio City, a neighborhood of Los Angeles. 

  • Cop car outside an investigation of a death scene in Studio City, CA
    Image 1 of 3

    Cop car outside an investigation of a death scene in Studio City, CA (Fox11)

  • Police investigate a death in Studio City, CA
    Image 2 of 3

    Police investigate a death in Studio City, CA (Fox11)

  • Police investigate a death in Studio City, CA
    Image 3 of 3

    Local police investigate a death in Studio City, CA (Fox11)

Officers were on scene just before 3:50 a.m. LAPD told Fox News the victim was a White male in his late 20s, early 30s, and believed to be homeless. No further information was given about his identity. 

Based on the evidence, the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. A possible suspect remains at large. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, in this case, is being asked to call 1-877-527-3247. 

The stabbing comes amid an overall increase in homicide rates in Los Angeles. The city is one of five major cities that is on track to break homicide totals from last year. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  