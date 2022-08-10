Los Angeles man found stabbed to death on running path, suspect at large, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was found stabbed to death on a running trail near a river in Los Angeles early Wednesday and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The man’s body was discovered next to the path along the Los Angeles River at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Valleyheart Drive in Studio City, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Officers were on scene just before 3:50 a.m. LAPD told Fox News the victim was a White male in his late 20s, early 30s, and believed to be homeless. No further information was given about his identity.

Based on the evidence, the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. A possible suspect remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, in this case, is being asked to call 1-877-527-3247.

The stabbing comes amid an overall increase in homicide rates in Los Angeles. The city is one of five major cities that is on track to break homicide totals from last year.