Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles lawyer sued by firm for blowing $10.2M on gambling, partying in Las Vegas: lawsuit

Sara Jacqueline King allegedly moved into the Wynn Las Vegas resort for six months

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Los Angeles attorney stole $10.2 million from her law firm to fund a six-month gambling and party binge in Las Vegas, according to a lawsuit filed by her employer. 

Sara Jacqueline King falsified millions of dollars worth of loans from the British Virgin Islands firm, LDR International Limited, between January 2022 and October of the same year, the suit, filed in California earlier this month, said. 

The money was supposed to go to third-party borrowers, which were fictitious, the lawsuit states

AUXILIARY BISHOP DAVID O'CONNELL SHOT AND KILLED IN CALIFORNIA

Sara Jacqueline King is accused of stealing millions from her law firm to live and gamble in Las Vegas, according to a lawsuit filed by her employer.  

Sara Jacqueline King is accused of stealing millions from her law firm to live and gamble in Las Vegas, according to a lawsuit filed by her employer.   (California Central District Court)

"The purported loans from King Lending to the third-party borrowers were purportedly secured by various forms of collateral, including but not limited to luxury automobiles, boats, yachts, jewelry, watches, precious metal coins, and the earnings from guaranteed professional sports contracts," the lawsuit states.

King used the money to move into the Wynn Las Vegas resort and lived there for six months and "gambled 24/7," the lawsuit states. It said King's former husband, Kamran Pahlavi, "has substantiated" LDR’s claims and fled to Morocco.

Included in the complaint are photos of King with high-profile athletes, including retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, and NFL stars Aaron Rogers, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen. 

The images were "part of an effort by King to increase Plaintiff’s trust and confidence in King in terms of her connections, lifestyle, and connections to high-profile athletes as part of her fraud and scheme," the lawsuit states. 

Sara Jacqueline King (center) with (left to right) Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen (California Central District Court)

"They show the lavish lifestyle she was living, jewelry, cars, and the image she was trying to portray, as well as being a successful California licensed attorney," the filing said. 

"Moreover, King has recently provided evidence she only has $11.98 to her name," it states. 

As of February, King is still asking the law firm for money to pay back the funds she allegedly stole, it said. 

