Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Los Angeles latenight Hollywood Walk of Fame shooting leaves teenager dead, LAPD says

Los Angeles investigators believe the teen shot at a group fleeing the Hollywood area before he was shot and killed, the LAPD said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenager was killed early Monday during a shutout at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, police said. 

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the normally tourist-heavy area, the Los Angeles Police Department said. 

Officers responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue to a call of shots fired. Men were reported fleeing the area, the LAPD said. 

LOS ANGELES COUNTY DA GEORGE GASCON DECLINED TO CHARGE MAN MONTHS BEFORE HE ALLEGEDLY MURDERED OFF-DUTY COP

Los Angeles police officers secure a murder scene in Hollywood where a teenager was shot and killed early Monday. 

Los Angeles police officers secure a murder scene in Hollywood where a teenager was shot and killed early Monday.  (Fox Los Angeles)

When the officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old and a firearm nearby. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Investigators believe the victim was with a suspect and confronted a group at the scene. The group ran away and the unidentified suspect open fire. Authorities the teen also had a firearm and fired. 

Witnesses said they heard about 10 gunshots, Fox Los Angeles reported. The teen killed was shot multiple times. Authorities are looking for the other suspect. 

The Walk of Fame is one of the region's biggest tourist attractions as tourists visit to see thousands of stars with names of celebrities embedded on the sidewalk. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.