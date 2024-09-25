Los Angeles high school guidance counselor accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old student

A former high school guidance counselor in Los Angeles has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student in a case where police believe there may be additional victims.

Julie Tichon, a 37-year-old who had worked at the YULA High School in West Los Angeles, "used her position of responsibility to gain these victims’ trust, then began inappropriate sexual relationships with them" according to Los Angeles Police Detective Russ Hess.

"Rather than advising them, she was abusing them," Hess added in a statement.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has now charged Tichon with three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger and one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 18.

CALIFORNIA TO FREE SERIAL ‘PILLOWCASE RAPIST’ WHO TERRORIZED OVER A HUNDRED WOMEN

Prosecutors say Tichon’s "unlawful sexual relationship" with the 16-year-old male student unfolded between February and March 2024.

"If convicted, Tichon could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison," the LAPD says. "Though she is charged with assaulting a single victim, investigators believe there may be other students who have yet to come forward who could potentially add to the criminal case."

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement that "Educators and school staff have a fundamental duty to create a safe environment for all students, and when that trust is broken, it affects the entire community."

SUSPECT SHOOTS PASSENGER BEFORE HIJACKING LOS ANGELES BUS, SPARKING POLICE CHASE

"Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for the victim and holding this individual fully accountable," he added. "To every victim and family affected by such crimes, please know that we stand with you and will continue to fight for your safety and justice."

Tichon pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing on Sept. 19 and was released by the Los Angeles Superior Court on her own recognizance, according to the DA’s office. She is expected to be back in court again on Nov. 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

YULA High School told Fox11 Los Angeles that it’s "highest priority is the safety and wellness of our students" and "Out of respect and sensitivity for the privacy of our school community, we are not going to discuss details related to the recent news reports."