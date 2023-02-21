Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Los Angeles high school campus closed after fire rips through cafeteria

The cafeteria roof of the CA high school collapsed during the fire

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Los Angeles area high school was closed Tuesday after a fire ripped through the cafeteria, collapsing the roof.

Authorities were investigating the blaze that broke out Monday evening at Dominguez High in Compton.

No injuries were reported. The school was closed Monday for President’s Day.

OAK FIRE IN CALIFORNIA GROWS TO 18K ACRES, THE STATE'S LARGEST WILDFIRE OF 2022

A high school in California was forced to close after a fire ripped through the school's cafeteria.

A high school in California was forced to close after a fire ripped through the school's cafeteria. (Fox News)

Compton Unified School District said students who receive breakfast or lunch at the school are asked to report to nearby Clinton Elementary for their meals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Further information will be provided to staff, parents, and students regarding the continuance of school operations once that is known," the district said in a statement.