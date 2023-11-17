Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Los Angeles freeway that was damaged by arson will reopen by Tuesday, Gov. Newsom says

The California fire forced 16 homeless people to vacate the area

Associated Press
Published
close
Los Angeles firefighters battle Interstate 10 freeway fire Video

Los Angeles firefighters battle Interstate 10 freeway fire

A portion of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles has been shut down in both directions indefinitely after a fire broke out under a bridge early Saturday morning. (FOX 11 LA)

Repairs to an elevated Los Angeles freeway closed because of an arson fire are moving faster than expected and all lanes are scheduled to reopen by next Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

Earlier this week officials said it could take crews between three and five weeks to shore up the mile-long stretch of Interstate 10 near downtown after the blaze last Saturday burned about 100 support columns.

"The bridge structure itself seems to be in better shape than we anticipated," Newsom said during an evening news conference. "One thing we can guarantee you is we will be open, five lanes in both directions, at the latest Tuesday of next week."

LOS ANGELES FREEWAY FIRE, WHICH ENDANGERED 16 PEOPLE, LEADS TO RENEWED CALLS TO ADDRESS HOMELESS CRISIS

More than 250 people were working around the clock to make the repairs, he said.

"This is a good day in Los Angeles," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said.

los angeles freeway fire

Work crews shore up a section under Interstate 10 that was severely damaged in a fire in an industrial zone near downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2023. (Jack Snyder/Caltrans District 7 via AP)

The fire that spread quickly over 8 acres was fed by pallets, cars, construction materials, hand sanitizer and other items being stored under the freeway in an industrial neighborhood. No injuries were reported, but at least 16 homeless people living in an encampment there were taken to shelters.

FIRE AT LOS ANGELES INTERSTATE PUTS PUBLIC SCRUTINY ON STOCKPILING OF FLAMMABLE MATERIALS

The arson investigation was ongoing, officials said. No arrests have been made and Newsom has said investigators are trying to determine if more than one person was involved.

An estimated 300,000 vehicles use the stretch of freeway daily, which runs east-west across the heart of the metropolis and connects with other major highways. The city has been urging people to avoid the area, take buses and trains, or work from home.