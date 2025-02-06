Los Angeles fire victims to be booted from Red Cross shelter to make space for film crews, events

The American Red Cross is searching for new shelter accommodations after the Pasadena Convention Center requested the removal victims of the Los Angeles wildfires in order to return to its normal filming schedule this week.

The convention center is currently sheltering some 300 people who lost their homes in the Eaton fire, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Red Cross says it will continue to shelter the victims until more permanent housing is secured.

"While the Red Cross is working to accommodate this request, we have a team of shelter transition workers whose role is to help identify barriers for shelter residents to move on to the next step of their recovery," the Red Cross told the Times.

The convention center plays host to "America's Got Talent." There is an upcoming event scheduled at the center on Feb. 12, but it is unclear what the event is for. The NAACP Image Awards will take place at the center later this month on Feb. 22.

City officials said the goal for transferring the shelter was Feb. 8, according to the Times.

News of the removal comes just after California Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled to Washington, D.C., in an effort to secure more disaster funding. Newsom met with members of the House and the Senate in two separate meetings Wednesday before then meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Newsom called his time with Trump "very productive," and Trump himself said they were working to recover from the fire "together."

"As we approach one month since the devastating wildfires across Southern California, we continue to cut red tape to speed up recovery and clean up efforts as well as ensure rebuilding efforts are swift," Newsom said in a statement after the meeting. "We're working across the aisle, as we always have, to ensure survivors have the resources and support they need."

