Los Angeles fire victims to be booted from Red Cross shelter to make space for film crews, events

City officials say the Pasadena Convention Center is to be transferred by Feb. 8

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Arson suspect chased down by residents after allegedly sparking fire in Los Angeles County Video

Arson suspect chased down by residents after allegedly sparking fire in Los Angeles County

A group of neighbors chased down a man suspected of starting a fire Monday afternoon near the Chatsworth Reservoir in Los Angeles, California. (Gabe Cortez, Instagram)

The American Red Cross is searching for new shelter accommodations after the Pasadena Convention Center requested the removal victims of the Los Angeles wildfires in order to return to its normal filming schedule this week.

The convention center is currently sheltering some 300 people who lost their homes in the Eaton fire, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Red Cross says it will continue to shelter the victims until more permanent housing is secured.

"While the Red Cross is working to accommodate this request, we have a team of shelter transition workers whose role is to help identify barriers for shelter residents to move on to the next step of their recovery," the Red Cross told the Times.

The convention center plays host to "America's Got Talent." There is an upcoming event scheduled at the center on Feb. 12, but it is unclear what the event is for. The NAACP Image Awards will take place at the center later this month on Feb. 22.

NEWSOM CALLS TRUMP'S CLAIMS 'PURE FICTION' AFTER HE POINTED FINGER OVER CALIFORNIA FIRE TRAGEDY

People are seen outside a wildfire shelter at the Pasadena Convention Center on January 21, 2025, where FEMA disaster assistance is available. FEMA has received more than 91,000 applications for assistance from both Los Angeles City and County, and has delivered more than $32 million to wildfire survivors so far. The deadline to register for FEMA and SBA asisstance is March 10, 2025.

People are seen outside a wildfire shelter at the Pasadena Convention Center on Jan. 21, 2025, where FEMA disaster assistance is available. FEMA has received more than 91,000 applications for assistance from both Los Angeles City and County, and has delivered more than $32 million to wildfire survivors so far. The deadline to register for FEMA and SBA asisstance is March 10, 2025. (FREDERIC J. BROWN)

City officials said the goal for transferring the shelter was Feb. 8, according to the Times.

News of the removal comes just after California Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled to Washington, D.C., in an effort to secure more disaster funding. Newsom met with members of the House and the Senate in two separate meetings Wednesday before then meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

President Donald Trump meets California Governor, Gavin Newsom where they will discuss the wildfires

President Donald Trump speaks as first lady Melania Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom listen after arriving on Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Newsom called his time with Trump "very productive," and Trump himself said they were working to recover from the fire "together."

TRUMP MEETS WITH CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS, FIRE AND LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS TO SEE LA WILDFIRE DAMAGE FIRST HAND

"As we approach one month since the devastating wildfires across Southern California, we continue to cut red tape to speed up recovery and clean up efforts as well as ensure rebuilding efforts are swift," Newsom said in a statement after the meeting. "We're working across the aisle, as we always have, to ensure survivors have the resources and support they need."

Trump talks to a crowd

President Donald Trump said he is working "together" with Gov. Gavin Newsom to help Californians recover from last month's wildfires. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Thank you President Trump for coming to our communities to see this first hand, and meeting with me today to continue our joint efforts to support people impacted," he added.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.