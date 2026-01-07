Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

LA Fires

Los Angeles Fire Department admits initial Palisades Fire report edited to protect leadership

LAFD Fire Chief Jaime Moore reveals multiple drafts were softened to reduce criticism after California's third most destructive fire

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
California officials facing backlash in aftermath of Palisades fire one year later Video

California officials facing backlash in aftermath of Palisades fire one year later

Pacific Palisades resident Rachel Darvish joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how the deadly fire has continued to impact the community one year later and why California officials are still facing backlash for their handling of the disaster.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The head of the Los Angeles City Fire Department (LAFD) revealed this week that the after-action analysis of the devastating Palisades Fire was edited several times to protect leadership, a report said. 

The Palisades Fire, which ignited in January 2025, was the third most destructive in California’s history, Cal Fire has said. 

LAFD Chief Jaime Moore made the admission about the report during an LA Fire Commission meeting on Tuesday, according to KNBC.

"It is now clear that multiple drafts were edited to soften language and reduce explicit criticism of the department leadership in that final report," Moore was quoted by the station as saying. "This editing occurred prior to my appointment as Fire Chief. And I can assure you that nothing of this sort will happen ever again while I am Fire Chief." 

ONE YEAR AFTER LA FIRES, POLITICIANS' PROMISES OF PERMITS APPEAR PALTRY

LAFD Fire Chief Jaime Moore and firefighter battling the Palisades Fire

LAFD Fire Chief Jaime Moore speaks during a Hollywood Walk of Fame Award of Excellence Star in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 12, 2025. At right, a firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burned during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles on Jan. 7. 2025. (Mario Anzuoni/Ringo Chiu/Reuters)

In November, KNBC reported that an anonymous letter was sent to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmembers Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Traci Park claiming that the LAFD’s after-action report on the Palisades Fire wasn’t thorough because its preparation was supervised by some of the same fire officials who made decisions during the blaze.

Moore also said that the department’s handling of the Lachman Fire — a small New Year’s Day 2025 brush fire that ignited in the Pacific Palisades, eventually leading to the Palisades Fire — wasn't good enough, KNBC added. 

"At the time, fire companies were instructed to pick up hose. The department genuinely believed the fire was fully extinguished. That was based on the information, condition and procedures in place at that moment," Moore reportedly said. 

LOS ANGELES MAYOR BASS SAYS 'HELL YEAH' SHE REGRETS GHANA TRIP AFTER WILDFIRES RAVAGED CITY

Palisades fire drone footage

A drone image shows damage from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2025. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Firefighters working the site of the Lachman Fire were ordered to leave the original burn scene despite tree stumps there being hot to the touch, according to a review of firefighter text messages by the Los Angeles Times last October.

The newspaper, citing the texts, reported that the firefighters’ battalion chief told them to pack up their hoses and depart the area on Jan. 2, one day after the Lachman Fire was declared contained. Then on Jan. 7, heavy winds reignited smoldering roots from the same area, sparking the Palisades Fire, which burned some 7,000 structures and killed 12 people. 

Firefighters watch Palisades Fire consume a home

Firefighters watch the flames from the Palisades Fire burning a home during a powerful windstorm on Jan. 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a result, we’ve already changed our mop-up procedures, and we formally incorporated the use of the drone technology to enhance post suppression verification, situational awareness and detection of residual heat," Moore also said Tuesday, according to WNBC.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue