Los Angeles DA delivers scathing warning to violent protesters causing havoc: 'We're coming for you'

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman sent a strong warning Wednesday to those behind the recent riot violence: "We will track you down. We will arrest you. We will prosecute you. And we will punish you."

Standing with LA Sheriff Robert Luna and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, Hochman announced felony charges against several rioters accused of attacking officers, looting stores and vandalizing public property.



More arrests and charges are expected in the coming days.

"Let me provide some bad news for you," Hochman said. "There’s a tremendous amount of video out there through social media, and otherwise we will know who you are, who engaged in this conduct. … So, for people who've already engaged in this, in this illegal activity, we're coming for you."

Five criminal cases were detailed during the press conference. Juan Rodriguez of Gardena is accused of handing out and throwing commercial-grade fireworks at LAPD officers, injuring one. He faces over six years in prison.



Randy Paul Ruiz and Georgina Rava-Yero allegedly drove motorcycles into a police line, injuring officers. Both face felony charges and over six years in prison.

In a separate case, Timmy Paulk and Rayven Mitchell were charged with allegedly looting a Nike store downtown. They face up to three years in prison.

Ulysses Sanchez, a three-strike felon, was charged with assault and gun possession after allegedly recklessly driving through downtown and injuring bystanders. He could face 25 years to life.



Christopher Gonzalez and Yoselin Johnson were charged with felony vandalism after allegedly painting graffiti on the Hall of Justice. Deputies say they found paint buckets and a large roller pole in their car.

"These are not protesters," said Sheriff Luna. "There’s a big distinction between individuals that protest and demonstrate to violent, destructive, basically anarchist. ... What we’re talking about are the individuals who don’t care about the issue at hand."

Luna praised the district attorney for taking fast action, assigning a special prosecutor to focus on crimes against law enforcement. He also noted help from federal agencies, with some suspects possibly facing federal charges.

Chief McDonnell revealed some of the dangers officers have faced in recent days. He said officers have been targeted with fireworks, Molotov cocktails and even mortars.

"This is no longer a protest when commercial-grade fireworks are being used as weapons, and our officers are under direct attack," he said. "That’s not free speech. That’s a felony.

"If you assault the peace officer in this city or this county, you will be held accountable."



"We will facilitate all peaceful First Amendment activity," said Sheriff Luna. "But when you have people that are out here to commit acts of violence, against our deputy sheriffs or police officers or, just, they're destroying our city. We're going to stop it."