Senator launches investigation into Democratic org over potential support for LA rioters

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., launched an investigation into a left-wing group in California that he says may be financially supporting violent protests in Los Angeles.

Hawley wrote a letter to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) on Wednesday, saying the organization may have an "alleged role in financially and materially supporting" protests and riots in Los Angeles, which he described as "coordinated."

"Who is funding the LA riots? This violence isn’t spontaneous. As chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime & Terrorism, I’m launching an investigation to find out," Hawley announced on social media.

The letter, addressed to CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas, notes that "credible reporting" has indicated that the organization has provided "logistical support and financial resources to individuals engaged in these disruptive actions."

"Let me be clear: bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech. It is aiding and abetting criminal conduct. Accordingly, you must immediately cease and desist any further involvement in the organization, funding or promotion of these unlawful activities," Hawley wrote.

The letter additionally requests that CHIRLA provide internal communications relating to any protest planning or funding, as well as financial documents related to the same, including third-party contracts, vendor agreements and various other business relationships.

Hawley also requested travel records for individuals involved with the organization if they have been reimbursed by CHIRLA, as well as the organization's donor lists.

IRS records obtained by Fox News show that CHIRLA has received $34 million in government grants, including three from former President Joe Biden's administration for $750,000.

President Donald Trump has already cut funding for the organization. Nevertheless, CHIRLA still receives state and city grant funds to support its lawyers fighting against deportations.

CHIRLA is also responsible for creating the so-called Rapid Response Network, the hotline immigrants use to report ICE raids. The network then sends text alerts, giving migrants an opportunity to hide.

CHIRLA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Trump has been vocal about his belief that many of the rioters and protesters in Los Angeles are professional agitators rather than real protesters.

"The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators. They're insurrectionists. They're bad people. They should be in jail," Trump said, going on to suggest that he would support arresting California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his handling of the riots.

Newsom swiftly responded to Trump's comments in a post on social media.

"The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor," Newsom wrote. "This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism."