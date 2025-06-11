Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles

Senator launches investigation into Democratic org over potential support for LA rioters

President Donald Trump already cut federal funding to CHIRLA, which received $750,000 from Biden administration

By Anders Hagstrom , William La Jeunesse Fox News
Published
close
GOP lawmaker calls anti-ICE riots ‘highly coordinated’ amid alleged links to Democratic groups Video

GOP lawmaker calls anti-ICE riots ‘highly coordinated’ amid alleged links to Democratic groups

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., discuss the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles and across the country on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., launched an investigation into a left-wing group in California that he says may be financially supporting violent protests in Los Angeles.

Hawley wrote a letter to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) on Wednesday, saying the organization may have an "alleged role in financially and materially supporting" protests and riots in Los Angeles, which he described as "coordinated."

"Who is funding the LA riots? This violence isn’t spontaneous. As chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime & Terrorism, I’m launching an investigation to find out," Hawley announced on social media.

The letter, addressed to CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas, notes that "credible reporting" has indicated that the organization has provided "logistical support and financial resources to individuals engaged in these disruptive actions."

FEDERAL OFFICIALS SLAM DEMOCRATS FOR 'DANGEROUS' RHETORIC AS ICE AGENTS FACE VIOLENT MOBS IN LA, NYC

"Let me be clear: bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech. It is aiding and abetting criminal conduct. Accordingly, you must immediately cease and desist any further involvement in the organization, funding or promotion of these unlawful activities," Hawley wrote.

The letter additionally requests that CHIRLA provide internal communications relating to any protest planning or funding, as well as financial documents related to the same, including third-party contracts, vendor agreements and various other business relationships.

Hawley also requested travel records for individuals involved with the organization if they have been reimbursed by CHIRLA, as well as the organization's donor lists.

NATIONAL GUARD TO BE DEPLOYED IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY AS ANTI-ICE PROTESTS RAGE: BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN

Anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

A protester places debris in a fire as Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stand guard outside an industrial park in Paramount, California, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

IRS records obtained by Fox News show that CHIRLA has received $34 million in government grants, including three from former President Joe Biden's administration for $750,000.

President Donald Trump has already cut funding for the organization. Nevertheless, CHIRLA still receives state and city grant funds to support its lawyers fighting against deportations.

CHIRLA is also responsible for creating the so-called Rapid Response Network, the hotline immigrants use to report ICE raids. The network then sends text alerts, giving migrants an opportunity to hide.

An anti-ICE protester in a side-by-side photo with an ICE officer.

CHIRLA founded a phone network that helps warn illegal immigrants of impending ICE raids. (Minh Connors/Anadolu via Getty Images and ICE)

CHIRLA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Trump has been vocal about his belief that many of the rioters and protesters in Los Angeles are professional agitators rather than real protesters.

"The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators. They're insurrectionists. They're bad people. They should be in jail," Trump said, going on to suggest that he would support arresting California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his handling of the riots.

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump, right, has said he believes many rioters in Los Angeles are paid agitators.

Newsom swiftly responded to Trump's comments in a post on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor," Newsom wrote. "This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.