Los Angeles County probation officers charged with staging 'gladiator fights' at juvenile hall

Thirty Los Angeles County probation officers have been charged with child abuse for allegedly staging "gladiator fights" between youth detainees being housed at a troubled juvenile detention facility.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the charges of child endangerment and abuse, conspiracy and battery on Monday, saying the California Department of Justice began an investigation in January 2024 after receiving leaked footage of a so-called gladiator fight between youths sheltered at the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in the Los Angeles suburb of Downey.

The video shows an unidentified boy being attacked as detention officers stand and watch, Bonta said during a press conference. Several officers also laughed and shook hands with those involved in the video, he said.

There were at least 69 fights between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2023 and involved up to 140 youths, Fox Los Angeles reported. The kids were between the ages of 12 and 18, Bonta said.

"They often wanted them to happen at the beginning of the day, in a certain time, in a certain place," said Bonta. "A space and a time was created for the fights, and their plan was for the fights to happen and for them to stand by as they occurred and not intervene so that they could happen. The intent was to manifest the fights."

"They did have multiple gladiator-type fights between individuals with probation officers employed by LA County right there in the room watching, not intervening, not keeping the young people they were charged with taking care of safe," he added.

Bonta said the officers looked more like referees or spectators at a prize fight than adults charged with care and supervision.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Probation Department praised Bonta's office and said the officers charged in the case have all been placed on leave without pay.

"Accountability is a cornerstone of our mission, and we have zero tolerance for misconduct of any peace officers, especially those dealing with young people in our system," the statement reads.

"While these incidents are deeply troubling, we believe this marks an important step toward rebuilding trust and reinforcing our commitment to the meaningful changes we are proposing in our juvenile facilities," it continued. "Our vision for them is one that prioritizes rehabilitation, support, and positive outcomes for justice-involved youth, as well as upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity for our staff. We remain dedicated to fostering an environment that is safe, restorative, and aligned with best practices."

The department noted that it sought the assistance of law enforcement when it learned of the alleged misconduct, which led to Bonta's investigation.

Los Padrinos has been plagued by operational issues, violence among the kids being housed there and staffing shortages in recent years. The facility was re-opened in 2023 to house detainees from other juvenile facilities that were closed.