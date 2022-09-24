Los Angeles County drops mask mandate for public transit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles County lifted the masking requirement for mass transit starting Friday, as coronavirus cases continue to decline.

The county was the only jurisdiction in California to still mandate face masks for public transit. Now, masking will only be "strongly recommended" on transit vehicles and hubs.

Los Angeles County is now under the federal government's "low" COVID-19 activity level and the weekly infection rate in the area is below 100 new cases per 100,000 residents.

But if the transmission rate increases to more than 100 new infections per 100,000 residents, the county will reinstate the public transit mask mandate, County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said, FOX 11 reported. As of Thursday, the county's infection rate was 98 cases per 100,000 residents.

Other mask mandates on Friday were also eased in Los Angeles County and the state of California. Masks will no longer be required in correctional facilities, homeless shelters or cooling centers.

And the county will lower its general indoor masking guidance from "strongly recommended" to "individual preference."

Health care, long-term care and senior care facilities will still be subject to masking requirements.

Individual businesses and venues may choose whether to impose indoor masking requirements. Officials urged people at higher risk of infection or severe illness to consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor public places.

Under county guidelines, people who test positive for the virus are still required to wear a mask for 10 days, including six days in which they must stay in isolation.