Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles County drops mask mandate for public transit

Other mask mandates were also eased in Los Angeles County and the state of California

By Landon Mion | Fox News
Los Angeles County lifted the masking requirement for mass transit starting Friday, as coronavirus cases continue to decline.

The county was the only jurisdiction in California to still mandate face masks for public transit. Now, masking will only be "strongly recommended" on transit vehicles and hubs. 

Los Angeles County is now under the federal government's "low" COVID-19 activity level and the weekly infection rate in the area is below 100 new cases per 100,000 residents.

(file photo) Los Angeles, California: March 12, 2020- Passengers at LAX Airport waiting in line for check-in.

(file photo) Los Angeles, California: March 12, 2020- Passengers at LAX Airport waiting in line for check-in. (iStock)

But if the transmission rate increases to more than 100 new infections per 100,000 residents, the county will reinstate the public transit mask mandate, County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said, FOX 11 reported. As of Thursday, the county's infection rate was 98 cases per 100,000 residents.

Other mask mandates on Friday were also eased in Los Angeles County and the state of California. Masks will no longer be required in correctional facilities, homeless shelters or cooling centers.

(file photo) Travelers await ground transport on arrival at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.

(file photo) Travelers await ground transport on arrival at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.

And the county will lower its general indoor masking guidance from "strongly recommended" to "individual preference."

Health care, long-term care and senior care facilities will still be subject to masking requirements

(file photo) Travelers arrive in the international terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on December 3, 2021.

(file photo) Travelers arrive in the international terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on December 3, 2021.

Individual businesses and venues may choose whether to impose indoor masking requirements. Officials urged people at higher risk of infection or severe illness to consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor public places.

A bus driver wears a mask in Downtown Los Angeles on March 22, 2020, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

A bus driver wears a mask in Downtown Los Angeles on March 22, 2020, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Under county guidelines, people who test positive for the virus are still required to wear a mask for 10 days, including six days in which they must stay in isolation.