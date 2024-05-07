Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Los Angeles bus driver fights back after female suspect attacks her over alleged fare dispute

Los Angeles bus driver was not seriously injured; suspect arrested

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Los Angeles bus driver fights off female attacker Video

Los Angeles bus driver fights off female attacker

A bus driver with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation fought back when a homeless woman attacked her in South Los Angeles on Sunday. (Credit: ONSCENE.TV)

A Los Angeles bus driver was seen on video fighting back against a woman who attacked her on Sunday.

The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. near South Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard in South Los Angeles.

The suspect was boarding a DASH bus, which offers free service, and tried to pay a dollar to the driver, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) told KABC-TV. When the driver declined to take the woman’s money, the suspect began attacking the driver.

Video shows the suspect prying open the door that separates the driver from the rest of the bus before grabbing and punching the driver. The driver is seen resisting and kicking the suspect several times to get her off the bus. 

suspect arguing with bus driver

The suspect opened the door that separated the bus driver from the passengers. (ONSCENE.TV)

"Get off me!" the driver can be heard shouting. 

suspect pulling bus driver

The suspect was seen grabbing and bullying the driver on the bus. (ONSCENE.TV)

The driver eventually separates from the suspect, boards the bus and closes the door.

suspect punching and pulling bus driver

The suspect was seen punching the driver several times. (ONSCENE.TV)

Police told FOX11 Los Angeles that the suspect was arrested. The bus driver did not sustain serious injuries.

bus driver fighting back against suspect

The bus driver fought back against the suspect, kicking her several times. (ONSCENE.TV)

LADOT told KCBS-TV that the suspect was homeless.

The department said in a statement to the station that it is evaluating options to strengthen existing barriers that separate drivers and passengers.

Fox News Digital reached out to LADOT but did not immediately hear back.