Los Angeles beaches closed due to sewage spill

LA beach visitors were warned to avoid the ocean for at least 100 yards amid a CA sewage spill

Associated Press
A stretch of Los Angeles area beach was closed after sewage was discharged near a creek that flows to the ocean, health officials said.

About 1,200 gallons of sewage spilled Saturday afternoon into a storm drain near Ballona Creek in Marina del Rey, but 500 gallons were recovered, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Beach closure signs were posted warning people to avoid the ocean for at least 100 yards on either side of the creek.

People walk along the beach on Jan. 4, 2022, in Seal Beach, CA. Sewage discharge near a creek that flows into the ocean has led to the closure of a stretch of beaches in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The beach will remain closed until at least Wednesday. Health officials said the department’s lab cannot receive samples until Monday and that "it takes two consecutive satisfactory samples to reopen the beach."

Officials didn't immediately say what caused the spill.