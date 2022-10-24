Los Angeles beaches closed due to sewage spill

A stretch of Los Angeles area beach was closed after sewage was discharged near a creek that flows to the ocean, health officials said.

About 1,200 gallons of sewage spilled Saturday afternoon into a storm drain near Ballona Creek in Marina del Rey, but 500 gallons were recovered, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Beach closure signs were posted warning people to avoid the ocean for at least 100 yards on either side of the creek.

LOS ANGELES ARMORED VEHICLE ROBBERY SUSPECTS WHO ALLEGEDLY AMBUSHED, SHOT GUARD ARRESTED, PROSECUTORS SAY

The beach will remain closed until at least Wednesday. Health officials said the department’s lab cannot receive samples until Monday and that "it takes two consecutive satisfactory samples to reopen the beach."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials didn't immediately say what caused the spill.