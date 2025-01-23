Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LA Fires

Los Angeles agency reveals estimated economic impact of deadly wildfires as infernos still rage

Hughes, Laguna, Sepulveda fires continued to ravage the area on Thursday

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Cockpit video captures California Air National Guard fighting Hughes Fire Video

Cockpit video captures California Air National Guard fighting Hughes Fire

C-130J Super Hercules aircraft seen flying low while dropping fire retardant in Los Angeles County. (146 Airlift Wing/California Air National Guard/TMX)

The Los Angeles wildfires have caused tens of billions of dollars in property damage and lost wages, as infernos continue to scorch the Golden State.

The L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced it received preliminary estimates from the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) on the assessment of the devastation caused by the wildfires. 

The flames caused approximately $53.8 billion in property damage based on market value, and approximately $28 billion in property damage based on recorded value, according to the LAEDC.

Potentially lost taxes will account for nearly $466 million, according to the assessment.

CALIFORNIA FIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

Aftermath of the California wildfires

A burned fire extinguisher sits in the auditorium at the Eliot Arts Magnet Academy that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on Jan. 10. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

With more than 15,000 jobs impacted, the corporation estimates $1.2 billion in lost wages. 

It also estimates nearly 2,000 companies were impacted by the fires. This brings the total economic loss to an estimated $2.9 billion. 

Palisades Fire burning in the Los Angeles area

An aerial view shows debris from burned properties following the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 10.  (Reuters/Daniel Cole )

LA FIRES DESTROYED RYAN O'NEAL'S MALIBU HOME HE ONCE SHARED WITH FARRAH FAWCETT

Estimates from the LAEDC were based on the L.A. County fire map and existing county records data for both the Palisades and Eaton areas. 

Further assessments are in progress, as new fires continue to char the area.

The State Assembly on Thursday passed a $2.5 billion emergency fire aid package, with an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 78-0.

Car drives by raging wildfire in California

A vehicle drives past a hillside engulfed in flames caused by the Hughes Fire in Castaic, California, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

The Laguna and Sepulveda fires broke out in Ventura and Los Angeles counties on Thursday, quickly burning nearly 100 acres.

Cal Fire reported the Laguna Fire remains at 0% containment, while the Sepulveda Fire is 60% contained, as of 1 p.m. PT.

Firefighters battle Laguna Fire wildfire Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fast-moving Hughes Fire, which broke out in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday, is only 14% contained and has scorched more than 10,000 acres.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.