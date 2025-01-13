LA fires destroyed Ryan O'Neal's Malibu home he once shared with Farrah Fawcett

The Los Angeles fires destroyed Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett's Malibu home.

O'Neal's daughter, Tatum O'Neal, confirmed the news on social media.

"It’s the saddest ever so sad I could cry," she wrote on Threads. "My father’s house is gone Malibu gone."

O'Neal and Fawcett lived together in the Malibu home for several years before the actress died in 2009. The "Paper Moon" actor died from congestive heart failure in 2023.

"Dawson's Creek" star Joshua Jackson also lost his Los Angeles-area home to the fires.

"First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are ok," he said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely. Sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love."

The number of people who have lost their homes to the L.A. fires, which began Jan. 7 with the Palisades Fire, has continued to rise. The multiple fires have destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, leaving 24 people dead so far.

Fierce Santa Ana winds have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires sparked last week into infernos that leveled entire neighborhoods around the nation's second-largest city, where there has been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.

In less than a week, four fires have ignited more than 62 square miles (160 square kilometers), roughly three times the size of Manhattan.

Other celebrities, including Anna Faris, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, John Goodman, and Paris Hilton, have also lost their homes.

Hilton shared an update on Instagram Thursday as she visited the spot where her home once stood.

"I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable," Hilton captioned a video of the devastation. "When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock – I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces. This house wasn’t just a place to live – It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words."

"All My Children" star Cameron Mathison revealed he left behind some "valuable" items when he evacuated his home due to the Eaton Fire. The actor only grabbed passports, birth certificates and photo albums because he "didn't really believe" he would lose the home.

"I unfortunately left some valuable ones where the kids were very, very young and film that you can't replace," Mathison told Entertainment Tonight . "If I really thought the house was going down, I would've grabbed so much more."

Mathison recalled learning his home burned down while watching the news. "I just was sitting there, it was probably 6 in the morning, and I had to go up there," he continued, saying he bought a mask and protective glasses before going into his neighborhood. "It looked like a war zone."

The actor realized the family's home "was all gone" when he arrived. "It was really, really decimated. There's nothing there. Less than nothing. It's just all burnt to just ashes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.