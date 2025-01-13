Expand / Collapse search
LA fires destroyed Ryan O'Neal's Malibu home he once shared with Farrah Fawcett

'Doctor Odyssey' star Joshua Jackson also lost his home in the LA fires

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Ryan O'Neal's home destroyed in Palisades Fire Video

Ryan O'Neal's home destroyed in Palisades Fire

The home in Malibu that late actor Ryan O'Neal once shared with Farrah Fawcett is destroyed by wildfires.

The Los Angeles fires destroyed Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett's Malibu home.

O'Neal's daughter, Tatum O'Neal, confirmed the news on social media.

"It’s the saddest ever so sad I could cry," she wrote on Threads. "My father’s house is gone Malibu gone."

O'Neal and Fawcett lived together in the Malibu home for several years before the actress died in 2009. The "Paper Moon" actor died from congestive heart failure in 2023.

Ryan O'Neal's home destroyed by fire

Ryan O’Neal’s longtime beachfront Malibu home has been destroyed by the Palisades Fire. Ryan lived in the house from 1976 until his death in 2023. (Backgrid)

A photo of Ryan O'Neal's Malibu home before the fire

Ryan O'Neal's Malibu home before it was destroyed in the L.A. fires. (Diana Mrazikova/Zuma)

"Dawson's Creek" star Joshua Jackson also lost his Los Angeles-area home to the fires.

"First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are ok," he said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Joshua Jackson arrives at a Kimmel

Joshua Jackson in Los Angeles in September. (Getty Images)

"My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely. Sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love."

firefighter battles the Palisades Fire

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Jan. 11. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Raging fire devours home

A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area on Jan. 8. (Josh Edelson/Getty Images)

The number of people who have lost their homes to the L.A. fires, which began Jan. 7 with the Palisades Fire, has continued to rise. The multiple fires have destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, leaving 24 people dead so far.

Fierce Santa Ana winds have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires sparked last week into infernos that leveled entire neighborhoods around the nation's second-largest city, where there has been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.

In less than a week, four fires have ignited more than 62 square miles (160 square kilometers), roughly three times the size of Manhattan.

Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area

A view of homes destroyed by the Eaton Fire on Jan. 9 in Altadena, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Palisades Fire burning in the Los Angeles area

An aerial view shows debris from burned properties, following the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. (Reuters/Daniel Cole )

Other celebrities, including Anna Faris, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, John Goodman, and Paris Hilton, have also lost their homes. 

Hilton shared an update on Instagram Thursday as she visited the spot where her home once stood.

"I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable," Hilton captioned a video of the devastation. "When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock – I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces. This house wasn’t just a place to live – It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words."

A photo of Cameron Mathison with his burned down home

Cameron Mathison's home was destroyed by the L.A. fires. (Getty Images; Cameron Mathison/Instagram)

"All My Children" star Cameron Mathison revealed he left behind some "valuable" items when he evacuated his home due to the Eaton Fire. The actor only grabbed passports, birth certificates and photo albums because he "didn't really believe" he would lose the home.

"I unfortunately left some valuable ones where the kids were very, very young and film that you can't replace," Mathison told Entertainment Tonight. "If I really thought the house was going down, I would've grabbed so much more."

Mathison recalled learning his home burned down while watching the news. "I just was sitting there, it was probably 6 in the morning, and I had to go up there," he continued, saying he bought a mask and protective glasses before going into his neighborhood. "It looked like a war zone." 

The actor realized the family's home "was all gone" when he arrived. "It was really, really decimated. There's nothing there. Less than nothing. It's just all burnt to just ashes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

