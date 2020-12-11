Long Island's Gilgo Beach serial killer case remains unsolved 10 years later

The search for a missing escort on Long Island unearthed what has become known as the Gilgo Beach serial killer cold case -- but 10 years later, it remains unsolved with no arrests.

The case began Dec. 11, 2010, with the discovery of a woman’s remains off Ocean Parkway near the Robert Moses Causeway bridge leading to Fire Island.

Further digging nearby would turn up the remains of three other women and the bodies of six others four months later further along the parkway.

Police had started out looking for 24-year-old sex worker Shannan Gilbert. She disappeared in May 2010 after leaving the home of an Oak Beach client and making a 911 call in which she said, according to reports, “They’re trying to kill me.”

Her remains weren't found until December 2011 in the Oak Beach marsh.

The deaths, which police believe may be the work of one or more serial killers, has captivated Long Island.

"There is a story out there, we just have to put it together," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told Newsday for an article looking back at the unsolved case that appeared Friday.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart told the paper the key to cracking the case could come from a witness stepping forward or DNA evidence.

One of the victims Valeria Mack, a 24-year-old Philadelphia escort, was identified through DNA and genetic genealogy, Suffolk police said seven months ago.

"We do believe that somebody out there knows something," said Hart, who urged members of the public to offer whatever information they may have on the case. "My message is that it may seem small to you, but it may be very significant to us. And it may be a piece that we're missing from a larger puzzle."

Seeking to keep the case alive, Suffolk police this week released new photos of a man’s belt that is a key piece of evidence in the case.

One photo shows the belt worn black tip. The second shows the reverse side. It has the initials either "HM" or "WH."

Police released other photos of the belt 11 months ago.

“A black leather belt found on the site, we believe, was from the suspect ... not the victims,” Commissioner Hart said back then.