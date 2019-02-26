Long Island Rail Road train slams into car 'trying to beat the gate,' 3 killed

Three people were killed in New York on Tuesday night when a Manhattan-bound train struck a car that was on the tracks, officials said.

The vehicle was "trying to beat the gate" at an intersection in Westbury around 7:30 p.m., according to Nassau County police.

The Long Island Rail Road train hit the vehicle, killing all three people inside, officials said. Several passengers on the commuter train suffered minor injuries.

The transit agency said the train was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station in New York City from Ronkonkoma at 7:56 p.m.

Service was suspended in both directions on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.