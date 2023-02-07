Lindsay Clancy's husband 'begged kids to breathe' after MA mom allegedly 'heard voices' to kill them

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Lindsay Clancy said she heard a man's voice telling her to kill her kids because "it was her last chance" during a phone call with her husband and her defense-appointed psychologist, prosecutors said during Tuesday's arraignment.

Clancy, a 32-year-old nurse, allegedly used exercise ropes to strangle and ultimately kill her three children – Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 7 months – before she cut her own wrists and neck and jumped from the bedroom window of her Duxbury, Massachusetts home on Jan. 24.

She appeared in Plymouth County District Court from her hospital bed via Zoom, wearing a neck brace and facemask, as her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, revealed that she's paralyzed from the waist down.

After her husband, Patrick, found her in their backyard following her suicide attempt, he asked her where the kids are, and she replied, "In the basement," Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said.

He ran to the basement, "called out, ‘Guys?’ and then can be heard (on the 911 call) screaming in agony and shock as he found his children," Sprague said.

"Each child still had the exercise band used to strangle them tied around their necks … He removed the bands and begged them to breathe."

Patrick Clancy had been gone less than 30 minutes to run a couple errands for his wife that evening, and he came home to a strange silence.

Prosecutors presented evidence of Google searches to portray Lindsay Clancy's actions as premeditated murder and argued she purposely sent her husband out of the house and timed how long she had.

"The defendant did not take advantage of the situation when her husband left the home that night, she created it," Sprague said.

Meanwhile, Reddington detailed how many different medications Clancy was prescribed in a short amount of time, how often the drugs were changed or the dosages were altered, and said she checked herself in for psychiatric help because she had suicidal thoughts a month earlier.

She was never diagnosed with postpartum depression, according to prosecutors.

"This is a significant issue between the postpartum depression, as well as possibly postpartum psychosis, that is pretty much ignored," said Reddington, who described this "tragic" case as an example of a "flawed" mental health care system.

The incident shook the suburban seaside community, including the first responders who found the young children and tended to Clancy.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge concluded Tuesday's 45-minute arraignment by ruling that there's no monetary bail, Clancy will continue her physical and mental health treatments, and get permission to be moved to other facilities.

Clancy is facing charges for murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and strangulation. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 2.

On Jan. 28, Patrick Clancy said he forgave his wife and wants everyone else to do the same in a statement on a GoFundMe page.

"The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients," he wrote. "The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."