Legal immigrant's status revoked over ‘campaign of violence, gang support’ in Haiti: ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Fox News that it has arrested a lawful permanent U.S. resident for alleged crimes related to Haitian gang activity and immigration fraud.

"On July 17, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations arrested Pierre Reginald Boulos, a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. and citizen of Haiti, for violating the Immigration and Nationality Act contributing to the destabilization of Haiti," ICE told Fox.

Boulos is accused of contributing to violence and gang support in Haiti, which ICE says destabilized the country and could have "serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States."

"The Department of State has determined that certain individuals with U.S. lawful permanent resident status have supported and collaborated with Haitian gang leaders connected to Viv Ansanm, a Haitian foreign terrorist organization," a release from ICE stated. "The United States will not allow individuals to enjoy the benefits of legal status in our country while they are facilitating the actions of violent organizations or supporting criminal terrorist organizations abroad."

PREVIOUSLY SELF-DEPORTED IRANIAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT PICKED UP AFTER REFUSING ICE ARREST IN TEXAS

The federal agency also said that Boulos failed to mention his involvement in founding a political party in Haiti called Mouvement pour la Transformation et la Valorisation d'Haiti (MTVAyiti), and that he was referred by the Haitian government's Unit for the Fight Against Corruption for allegedly misusing loans.

Those omissions, according to ICE, can constitute immigration fraud and justify his deportation.

TRUMP ADMIN MAY NOT DEPORT MIGRANT TO CONGO DURING IMMIGRATION PROCEEDINGS, FEDERAL JUDGE RULES

"These new actions demonstrate the Trump administration’s firm commitment to protecting the American people, advancing our national security interests, and promoting regional security and stability," said ICE.

Boulos is being held by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations detention in Miami.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate.

"MTVAyiti is a political movement inspired by the Desalinian ideals of National Unity, Social Justice, National Sovereignty and the rebuilding of the Economy. The movement has its roots in the values of Pride, Greatness, Efficiency and Rationality of King Christophe," according to the website of the party founded by Boulos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jean-Jacques Dessalines, referenced in the party's ideals, was a Haitian revolutionary and founding father of the nation after its independence in 1804.