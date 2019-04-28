Latest: Synagogue shooting victims released from hospitals

The Latest on the shooting at a California synagogue (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Officials say the three people wounded in a shooting at a Southern California synagogue have been released from hospitals.

The attack during a Passover service Saturday at Chabad of Poway killed one congregant, 60-year-old Lori Kaye.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein was shot in the hand. Two worshippers — 34-year-old Almog Peretz and 8-year-old Noya Dahan — suffered shrapnel wounds.

Hospital officials say Sunday that all three have been discharged.

Goldstein tells CNN that his scarred hand will serve as a reminder how vulnerable we all are to acts of terror.

Police are searching the home of the 19-year-old alleged shooter who was arrested shortly after the attack. He's expected to be arraigned this week on charges including murder and attempted murder.

___

10:30 a.m.

Shimon Abitbul says when gunfire erupted inside a San Diego-area synagogue, he immediately placed his 2-year-old grandson on the floor.

Abitbul says Sunday that he was attending a service at Chabad of Poway a day earlier with his son-in-law and grandson when the shooting started.

Abitbul he grabbed the toddler and sprinted away when there was a break in the gunfire. He later returned to try to help a woman he described as having a hole in her chest. He later found out 60-year-old Lori Kaye died of her wounds.

He says the congregation's rabbi was shot in the hand and had wrapped his wounded fingers in a prayer shawl.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein and two other people who were injured are expected to recover.

Abitbul says he's still coming to terms with the carnage.

___

10:15 a.m.

A friend of the woman killed in the Southern California synagogue shooting says the victim's physician husband was called to tend to a wounded worshipper and fainted when he realized it was his wife.

Sixty-year-old Lori Kaye died after being shot Saturday at Chabad of Poway near San Diego. Three others were hurt.

Congregation member Roneet Lev related an account from Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein of how Kaye threw herself in front of him, possibly saving his life. Goldstein is recovering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Lev tells the Los Angeles Times that Kaye's husband began to do CPR on an injured person and was overcome when he realized it was his wife.

Lev says Kaye had gone to the synagogue to say the Kaddish Jewish prayer for the dead for her mother, who had recently died. Lev says now the irony is people will be saying the prayer for her now.

___

10 a.m.

A shrine of flowers to honor those shot at a San Diego-area synagogue is growing on the sidewalk near the location where a gunman killed a congregant and injured three others.

Next door to the Chabod of Poway synagogue, Father Alexander Federoff said Sunday that he is praying for the recovery of Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the hand after Saturday's shooting.

Federoff says his Orthodox Christian congregation was in the middle of a prayer service when the gunshots rang out and that his church welcomed Jewish congregants and tried to offer them comfort.

One worshipper, 60-year-old Lori Kaye, was killed.

Goldstein tells CNN that two other victims have been released from hospitals.

Investigators are searching the San Diego home of the 19-year-old shooter, who surrendered to police.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus has been meeting with residents, offering hugs, and vowing solidarity.

___

6:20 a.m.

The rabbi of a California synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting recalls the moment the suspected shooter pointed a gun at him.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein says he was in the middle of his Saturday sermon at the Chabad of Poway when he heard loud noises. Goldstein says during a phone interview Sunday on "Today" he was "face-to-face with this murderer, this terrorist" when he turned around.

He says he put his hands up to protect himself and lost one of his fingers in the shooting.

One person, 60-year-old Lori Kaye, was killed in the shooting. The rabbi remembered her as a "pioneering, founding member" of the congregation and says he is "heartbroken" by her death.

At least three others, including Goldstein, were injured.