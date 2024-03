Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The shift was over for three Las Vegas police officers when they saw flames surging through an apartment complex.

A woman was trapped on the second floor with no way down and crying for help from the balcony, bodycam video released last week shows. She was at the railing with the inferno intensifying behind her.

"Get me up there! Get me up there," an officer yelled while urging the woman to stay where she was. Incessant sounds of shattering glass and small-popping explosions are heard in the background.

"Grab the dumpster. Grab the dumpster," an officer repeatedly yells, and the video shows a team effort of police and bystanders pushing a large dumpster toward the balcony.

"One of the officers climbed onto the dumpster, as small explosions and breaking glass could be heard from the intense heat," Las Vegas police said in a post on X. "The officers were able to help the woman down to safety."

The 2.5-minute video starts with the officers running toward the burning building at the end of their shift and ends as a team effort helps the woman escape the blaze.

Police and bystanders helped the woman come down from the dumpster.

She received medical attention, and the officers were unharmed, according to police, which uploaded the bodycam footage on social media late last week ahead of Monday's award ceremony honoring the officers for their actions during the December fire.

The Clark County Fire Department presented Officers Marcolini, Manzanedo and Silva with the Citizen Heroism Award during a small ceremony.

"We are beyond proud of these officers for their quick thinking and even faster action to work as a team and save this woman," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on X, along with photos of the officers holding their award.