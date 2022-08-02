Las Vegas man stabs wife 30 times after she asks for divorce, reports say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Las Vegas man appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with allegations he stabbed his wife an estimated 30 times when she asked him for a divorce, police have said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said 60-year-old Clifford Jacobs was booked into jail Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Information regarding his defense attorney information was not immediately available.

According to police, Jacobs said he and his wife of 15 years began arguing Wednesday afternoon in an apartment before he blacked out.

LAS VEGAS ATTEMPTED MURDER CAUGHT ON VIDEO: HOMEOWNER NARROWLY ESCAPES BEING SHOT AFTER SUSPECT’S GUN JAMS

He allegedly said the next thing he remembered was being covered in her blood.

Police officers applied tourniquets to both of the woman’s arms while they waited for paramedics.

Hospital staff at University Medical Center said the woman suffered about 30 stab wounds and had nerve damage to her face and neck.

NO SHOOTING ON LAS VEGAS STRIP DESPITE MASS PANIC AT CASINOS, OUTSIDE HOTELS: POLICE

Police detectives later discovered five kitchen knives and a pair of bloody scissors in the apartment, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

According to the Review-Journal, Jacobs unleashed his attack on his wife on July 27 after she asked him for a divorce. The couple was reportedly married for 15 years.

He allegedly told police at the scene that the pair had been arguing when he blacked out. He came to when he ran to his Procyon Street apartment building’s leasing office with his wife’s blood covering parts of his body, the report states.

According to the Review-Journal, Jacobs allegedly yelled "I think I killed her," and "I stabbed her," as he ran through the apartment complex.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacobs' wife was critically injured but survived, according to multiple reports. Inmate records indicate Jacobs is being held on $500,000 bond for the alleged crimes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.