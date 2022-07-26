Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas
Published

Las Vegas attempted murder caught on video: Homeowner narrowly escapes being shot after suspect’s gun jams

Dramatic video of the attempted murder shows the suspect chase the Las Vegas homeowner and try to shoot him

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help to identify an attempted murder suspect who was recorded on a garage security camera pulling out a gun and trying to shoot a man after a botched robbery in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

Authorities said the unidentified suspect approached the victim’s vehicle as he was parking in a garage and demanded his belongings. The victim then ran across the street, and the suspect followed closely behind, ultimately pulling out a gun and pointing it at the victim.

The homeowner narrowly escapes being shot after the suspect's gun failed to fire, police said.

Las Vegas police said the suspect then entered a nearby vehicle and fled. 

NO SHOOTING ON LAS VEGAS STRIP DESPITE MASS PANIC AT CASINOS, OUTSIDE HOTELS: POLICE

  • An unidentified suspect holding a gun in Las Vegas
    Image 1 of 4

    The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for an attempted murder suspected following a botched robbery on July 24, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

  • A photo of the suspect's black sedan with tinted windows
    Image 2 of 4

    An unidentified suspect fled the scene of a botched robbery and an attempted murder on July 24, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

  • A suspect is seen trying to shoot a man he tried to rob in Las Vegas
    Image 3 of 4

    The suspect tried to shoot the victim after failing to rob him, but his gun failed to fire. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

  • The suspect chasing the victim across the street
    Image 4 of 4

    Security cam footage shows an attempted robbery on July 24, 2022.  (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Authorities also provided Ring security video of the incident. The dramatic video shows the man run across the street as the suspect chases him. The suspect appears to attempt to fire the gun at the man several times, but the victim is able to run away unharmed.

The suspect’s vehicle is a newer-model black sedan with black wheels and tinted windows, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the suspect to contact LVMPD Summerlin Area Command at 702-828-9455. Anonymous tips can also be shared at Crime Stoppers via the telephone, 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.