Las Vegas attempted murder caught on video: Homeowner narrowly escapes being shot after suspect’s gun jams

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help to identify an attempted murder suspect who was recorded on a garage security camera pulling out a gun and trying to shoot a man after a botched robbery in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

Authorities said the unidentified suspect approached the victim’s vehicle as he was parking in a garage and demanded his belongings. The victim then ran across the street, and the suspect followed closely behind, ultimately pulling out a gun and pointing it at the victim.

The homeowner narrowly escapes being shot after the suspect's gun failed to fire, police said.

Las Vegas police said the suspect then entered a nearby vehicle and fled.

Authorities also provided Ring security video of the incident. The dramatic video shows the man run across the street as the suspect chases him. The suspect appears to attempt to fire the gun at the man several times, but the victim is able to run away unharmed.

The suspect’s vehicle is a newer-model black sedan with black wheels and tinted windows, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the suspect to contact LVMPD Summerlin Area Command at 702-828-9455. Anonymous tips can also be shared at Crime Stoppers via the telephone, 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.