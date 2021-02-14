Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas
Published

Las Vegas fire on high-rise hotel balcony prompts evacuation, 'multiple' hospitalizations

A 2015 fire at the Cosmopolitan's rooftop pool left one person hospitalized with smoke inhalation and caused $2 million in damage

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

"Multiple" people were reportedly hospitalized with unspecified minor injuries after the 51st floor of The Cosmopolitan hotel on the Las Vegas Strip was evacuated Saturday evening after a fire broke out on a balcony. 

Clark County firefighters, who responded with 10 engines and four ladder trucks just before 8 p.m. PT, were able to extinguish the fire, the cause of which was under investigation, FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported.

The fire didn’t spread to any other floors, the station reported.

Strip hotels have suffered several fires over the years, including a 1980 fire at the old MGM Grand, now Bally's Las Vegas, that started on the ground floor and killed 87 people - mostly from smoke inhalation. It remains one of the deadliest hotel fires in U.S. history, the Review-Journal reported. 

The Cosmopolitan, which opened in 2010, is located next to the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2015, a large fire started at The Cosmopolitan's rooftop pool area on the 14th floor, causing more than $2 million in damage and sending at least one person to a hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the newspaper. 

Your Money