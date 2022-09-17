Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Las Vegas Dem accused of killing journalist said in 2020 arrest wife acted like he was going to 'kill' her

In 2020 arrest video, Robert Telles says his wife is 'acting like' he is 'going to f---ing kill her'

By Audrey Conklin , Emmett Jones | Fox News
Las Vegas official accused of killing journalist seen in 2020 arrest video Video

Las Vegas official accused of killing journalist seen in 2020 arrest video

Clark County, Nevada, Public Administrator Robert Telles, who was arrested last week in connection with the Aug. 3 murder of Jeff German, acts out in an arrest video from 2020 obtained by FOX5 Las Vegas.

Clark County, Nevada, Public Administrator Robert Telles, who was charged last week in connection with the Aug. 3 murder of an investigative journalist, can be heard saying his wife acted like he was "going to kill her" during a 2020 arrest caught on police body camera footage.

Las Vegas police arrested Telles, 45, after they released photos of the suspect in journalist Robert German's killing and the suspect's vehicle, which matched a description of the vehicle Telles was seen driving before German's death.

In the video captured during his March 1, 2020, arrest over a domestic incident in which he allegedly choked his wife, a drunken Telles repeatedly says he loves his wife and family and would never hurt them, according to FOX5 Las Vegas

At one point, however, he says his wife was "acting like" he was "going to f---ing kill her."

    Clark County, Nevada, Public Administrator Robert Telles, who was arrested last week in connection with the Aug. 3 murder of investigative journalist Jeff German, was also arrested in 2020.

    Robert Telles was arrested on March 1, 2020, following a domestic incident in which Telles allegedly choked his wife, according to FOX5.

The public administrator repeatedly tells police in the video that he is a "public official."

"Why are you taking me down? I haven't touched anybody. I haven't hurt anybody. This is a civil rights violation," Telles can be heard saying to police in 2020 body camera footage obtained by FOX5.

He says later on: "I am so not, like, somebody who's embarrassing. I'm a public official. …I'm not trying to, like, be an a--hole or a jerk."

At one point, he tells an officer to contact an official with the Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) to "vouch" for him.

Jeff German murder suspect Robert Telles is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Jeff German murder suspect Robert Telles is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. (LVMPD)

Police in the video can be heard saying Telles was accused of choking his wife near the Bellagio hotel. When an officer suggests that his wife might have been upset with Telles' drunken state, he tells the cop: "Honestly, I've been drunker. I've been drunker than this, chief."

The case was closed on March 30, 2020, and Telles was ordered to complete a class, according to FOX5.

Two years later, Telles was accused of killing German, a journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who had uncovered potential wrongdoing in Telles' office. The public administrator was "upset" about additional pending reports, police said after Telles' arrest.

Robert Telles is accused of stabbing Jeff German to death outside the journalist's home on Aug. 3.

Robert Telles is accused of stabbing Jeff German to death outside the journalist's home on Aug. 3. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The 45-year-old Democratic city official is charged with open murder and is currently detained in the Clark County Detention Center.

Police on Tuesday released a photo of the suspect in German's killing wearing a bright orange jacket, a large straw hat, black pants and gray sneakers. After Telles' arrest, authorities revealed that they recovered a cut-up straw hat and cut-up gray sneakers with blood stains from Telles' home during their investigation into German's murder. Police said they also found Telles' DNA at the scene of the crime.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.