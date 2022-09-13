Expand / Collapse search
U.S.
Published

Las Vegas Dem charged in reporter's murder appears in court

Las Vegas reporter Jeff German was found with seven stab wounds at his home

A Las Vegas elected official accused of fatally stabbing a veteran newspaper reporter who was investigating him is a "flight risk and a danger to the community," the district attorney told reporters Tuesday.

Robert Telles, 45, briefly appeared in court but his lawyer, Travis Shetler, asked that the hearing be pushed back by a week. 

"We consider him to be a flight risk and a danger to the community, so when the bail issue arises, we’re going to argue for a very high bail," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters on Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

NEVADA DEMOCRATS CONDEMN VIOLENCE BY BOTH PARTIES AFTER LAS VEGAS DEM CHARGED IN REPORTER'S MURDER

A booking photo of Robert Telles, right, and the veteran Las Vegas-Review reporter, Jeff German. Telles, a democratic elected official, is charged with fatally stabbing German over stories that had ruined his career and marriage, according to prosecutors. (LVMPD/ Elizabeth Brumley via AP)

Telles, a Democrat, is charged with the murder of reporter Jeff German, 69, who was found dead in his home Sept. 3.

ROBERT TELLES ARREST: ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC AVOID MENTIONING SUSPECT IN JOURNALIST'S MURDER IS A DEMOCRAT

The Las Vegas-Review journalist had written a series of unflattering stories about Telles creating a hostile work environment and having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Telles, the Clark County Public Administrator, handled the property of people who die without wills. 

After the critical reports were published, Telles lost his bid for re-election  in June – but his term doesn't end until next year.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office on May 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Scow said in court Thursday that German's reporting "ruined [Telles']  political career, likely his marriage." He was ordered held without bail. 

German had been working on a follow-up story on Telles when he was murdered.