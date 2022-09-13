Las Vegas Dem charged in reporter's murder appears in court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Las Vegas elected official accused of fatally stabbing a veteran newspaper reporter who was investigating him is a "flight risk and a danger to the community," the district attorney told reporters Tuesday.

Robert Telles, 45, briefly appeared in court but his lawyer, Travis Shetler, asked that the hearing be pushed back by a week.

"We consider him to be a flight risk and a danger to the community, so when the bail issue arises, we’re going to argue for a very high bail," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters on Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Telles, a Democrat, is charged with the murder of reporter Jeff German, 69, who was found dead in his home Sept. 3.

The Las Vegas-Review journalist had written a series of unflattering stories about Telles creating a hostile work environment and having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Telles, the Clark County Public Administrator, handled the property of people who die without wills.

After the critical reports were published, Telles lost his bid for re-election in June – but his term doesn't end until next year.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Scow said in court Thursday that German's reporting "ruined [Telles'] political career, likely his marriage." He was ordered held without bail.

German had been working on a follow-up story on Telles when he was murdered.