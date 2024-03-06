Expand / Collapse search
Nevada

Rare bird's appearance interupts Las Vegas casino's fountain show

A yellow-billed loon, one of 10 rarest birds in US, landed at the Bellagio

Associated Press
Published
A visit from a rare, fine-feathered tourist has interrupted one of Las Vegas’ prominent shows.

The Bellagio said in a social media post Tuesday that it paused its fountains as it worked with state wildlife officials to rescue a yellow-billed loon who "found comfort on Las Vegas’ own Lake Bellagio."

The yellow-billed loon is an international species of concern that is considered to be "one of the 10 rarest birds that regularly breed on the mainland U.S.," according to the National Park Service.

"We are happy to welcome the most exclusive guests," the Bellagio said in its post.

Initially, the Bellagio's fountain shows were paused while officials figured out how to proceed, an MGM Resorts International spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Wildlife officials determined that the bird wasn't bothered and the show was cleared Tuesday to resume, but a spokesperson later said the shows would remain on hold.

The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking updated information from an MGM spokesperson, including when the shows might resume.

bellagio casino

Las Vegas' Bellagio Casino had to pause its fountain display as wildlife officials rescued a rare yellow-billed loon from Lake Bellagio.  (Matthew Minard/Las Vegas Sun via AP, file)

Concerned birders called the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s Southern Nevada office asking the agency to intervene, spokesperson Doug Nielsen said. The bird likely sought shelter from a storm, Nielsen said, noting that it isn’t uncommon for migratory birds to visit the valley.

A rescue mission might be necessary if the bird stays too long, but for now, the agency plans to monitor the situation in hopes that the bird will realize it needs a more regular food source and move on, he said.

"We’re just going give it space," Nielsen said. "Hopefully, it’ll say: 'Gee, I’m not finding anything swimming in here, so I probably need to go."