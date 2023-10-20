Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

Large water main break repaired in upstate New York

Watertown, NY, main break affected over 45,000

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A major water main break that affected more than 45,000 people in northern New York has been repaired, officials said Friday.

An aging, 12-foot-long piece of piping from the city of Watertown's water treatment plant split late Wednesday night, prompting an emergency response to provide water to residents that included 11 tankers and several distribution centers.

EPA URGED TO INTERVENE IN ALABAMA WATER SYSTEM REPORTEDLY PLAGUED BY CONTAMINATION, LEAKS

Smaller nearby communities near the Canadian border also had been affected by the water shortage.

Fox News New York graphic

A large water main break in Watertown, New York, has been repaired.

Watertown officials posted online Friday morning that the water main break was fixed and water pressure was building, though it would take time to fully restore.

FEDS, LOCAL OFFICIALS PLEDGE $450M TO DREDGE OUT MILWAUKEE WATERWAYS

A boil water advisory remained in effect, as well as a mandatory water conservation notice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials in nearby Fort Drum, which normally receives half of its water supply from an off-post source, said they were drawing water from a well system and had not experienced a loss of service.