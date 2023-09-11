Expand / Collapse search
Large San Francisco sinkhole forms at intersection after water main break

Images show the pavement sunken in a large hole in the middle of a San Francisco street

Louis Casiano
A large sinkhole opened up on a San Francisco street intersection Monday following a ruptured water main break.  

Crews were working to repair the hole Monday afternoon on Fillmore and Green streets, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission stated on social media. 

San Francisco sinkhole

A sinkhole opened up in San Francisco on Monday following a water main break, officials said.  (KTVU)

The sinkhole came after a 16-inch water main broke in the early morning hours. The break also impacted an 8-inch water main as well, officials said. 

Authorities said crews with Pacific Gas and Electric crews were called in to assist in the safe removal of the slab covering the gas line.

Sinkhole in San Francisco street

The scene where crews are working to repair in ruptured water main that resulted in a sinkhole in San Francisco.  (KTVU)

"SFPUC crews have repaired the broken 8-inch water main," the agency said at 2:30 p.m. local time. "Normal water service has been restored. Crews remain in the area to repair the main and the sinkhole."

