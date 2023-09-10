Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Sinkhole, 50 feet wide, forms in same Florida area as 75-foot sinkhole months earlier

Sinkhole reported Friday, expected to be filled Saturday

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Florida emergency management officials were called to a large sinkhole in the same area where one opened three months ago.

Neighbors told a FOX 13 Tampa Bay reporter they were thankful the latest sinkhole is smaller than the one that opened in June. 

Polk County officials told the TV station this latest sinkhole off Scott Lake Road and Aiden Lane is 50 feet wide and 12 feet deep on private property. The sinkhole did not pose a threat to the county roadway or homes. 

The initial sinkhole in the area was reportedly 75 feet wide. It opened along Scott Lake Road, just south of Fitzgerald Road in southern Lakeland. At the time, officials believed it could be related to a well drilled at the site. It was filled and is no longer visible due to vegetation growth, The Ledger of Lakeland reported. 

FLORIDA SINKHOLE THAT SWALLOWED A MAN HAS REOPENED FOR 3RD TIME

  • Florida sinkhole two
    Image 1 of 3

    The recently opened sinkhole is 50 feet wide and 12 feet deep on private property, officials told the local FOX affiliate.  (FOX 13 Tampa Bay SkyFOX)

  • Florida sinkhole three
    Image 2 of 3

    A view from the sky shows just how large the sinkhole is. (FOX 13 Tampa Bay SkyFOX)

  • Florida sinkhole one SkyFOX
    Image 3 of 3

    Nearly three months after a 75-foot sinkhole opened off Scott Lake Road, Polk County crews were monitoring another sinkhole that opened in the same area, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.  (FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

The smaller of the two sinkholes was reported Friday and expected to be filled with dirt Saturday by contractors who own the land. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Both sinkhole locations are on property owned by Acres at Scott Lake LLC, a company owned by Lakeland residents Debra and Joseph Kedzuf, according to state records obtained by The Ledger. Documents submitted to the county say plans for the roughly 10-acre property include a six-home subdivision. 

One resident told the newspaper she does not think there should be construction in that area. 