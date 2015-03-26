Large Colo. wildfire nearly contained

Fire crews took advantage of lower temperatures and higher humidity to make key advances on a large wildfire in northern Colorado, one of several burning across the West.

Officials said the blaze that scorched 12 square miles was 85 percent contained late Saturday night, compared with the previous report of 45 percent containment.

The fire, which started Monday about 20 miles northwest of Fort Collins, had prompted officials to evacuate about 80 homes, but all residents were allowed to return by Friday night. No buildings have been damaged, and the blaze was about 45 percent contained Saturday afternoon.

Reghan Cloudman with the U.S. Forest Service said the area received about 0.15 inches of rain Saturday morning, which "is better than nothing." Scattered rain storms moved through the area in the afternoon, and temperatures were in the 50s — more than a 20-degree drop from highs during the previous three days.

"The rain is definitely helping firefighters out there," Cloudman said. "It's good news, but we don't want people to let their guard down."

The U.S. Attorney's Office said a camper started the fire with an outdoor stove in the Roosevelt National Forest and was unable to stamp it out.

The Colorado blaze, which has required the resources of more than 500 firefighters, two planes and five helicopters, was one of several burning in the West.

Firefighters have been able to slightly tame fires in Arizona thanks to slowing winds.

A 10-mph breeze helped firefighters get a wildfire that forced the evacuation of some small mountain towns about 85 miles north of Phoenix below 13,000 acres. Officials say the fire was about 10 percent contained, about the same the night before, and had nearly 900 firefighters battling the blaze.

It's one of four raging fires in a state that has been hit hard by drought.

Wildfires also have charred terrain in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Utah.

— In Nevada, a fire grew to 27 square miles and threatened sage grouse and mule deer habitat. No homes were in danger, and no injuries were reported. The blaze was about 50 percent contained Saturday and remains under investigation.

— In New Mexico, crews battled a lightning-caused fire that has scorched 545 acres in the Gila National Forest in the southwestern part of the state. No structures were at risk, and no injuries were reported. About seven trails remained closed in the forest and more than 110 firefighters around the state were helping battle the blaze Saturday.

— In Utah, rain and cooler temperatures helped slow a wildfire that burned nearly 2 square miles in the western part of the state. Firefighters contained the blaze late Friday. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported. Authorities say the fire was sparked accidentally Thursday by a passing car.

— Meanwhile, in Southern Oregon, crews worked Saturday to extinguish a 462-acre wildfire near the California and Nevada borders. The fire eight miles east of Lakeview, Ore., near Highway 140 was not immediately threatening people or property, but firefighters said they were concerned hot spots could ignite later in the fire season. The fire is believed to be human-caused and is burning on private land and in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

Associated Press writers Russell Contreras, Martin Griffith, Nigel Duara and Dan Elliott contributed to this report.