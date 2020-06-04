Expand / Collapse search
LAPD cruiser involved in crash, 4 injured, 2 critically: report

By Edmund DeMarche
LOS ANGELES-- An LAPD police cruiser was involved in a crash in South Los Angeles late Wednesday that injured four, including two critically.

CBS Los Angeles reported that at least one police officer had to be extracted from the car by the city’s fire department.

The city has been under evening curfews due to unrest due to George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, the curfew began at 9 p.m.

More than 3,000 people have been arrested in Los Angeles County since protests began last week, most accused of curfew violations. About 61 people were charged.

