©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LAPD: 2 stabbed near Los Angeles high school in 'senseless' violence

Los Angeles police investigators have not disclosed a motive for the double stabbing

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two people were stabbed Monday outside a Los Angeles high school, police said. 

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital that authorities responded to West Olympic Boulevard near Los Angeles High School at 4:20 p.m. Monday.

ARREST MADE IN LA CAUGHT-ON-CAMERA KIDNAPPING OF WOMAN WHO WAS PISTOL-WHIPPED, FORCED INTO VEHICLE

They found two people stabbed. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles Schools Police Department. No arrests have been made and the conditions of the victims have not been disclosed.

Los Angeles school stabbing

Authorities at the scene where two people were stabbed near a Los Angeles high school on Monday.  (Fox Los Angeles)

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho called the stabbing "senseless."

"Our thoughts go out to the two victims and their families. All of our students deserve to go to school free of fear and full of hope," he said in a statement. "We must work together to continue to provide safe passage to and from school," he said.

He added that counselors and mental health support would be available at the school Tuesday.

