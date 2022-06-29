Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Lack of police resources leads to lowest solved murder rate ever recorded: Report

Police solved 54% of murder in 2020, the lowest case clearance rate on record

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in the U.S. were able to solve only 54% of murder cases in 2020, a problem that can be traced to officer shortages amid the pandemic and widespread anti-police demonstrations in support of Black Lives Matter.

"The nation's police and sheriff's departments were overwhelmed and understaffed in 2020 to meet the surging demand for their investigative services," read sa report by the Murder Accountability Project, who  analyzed the latest FBI data . "The challenges to law enforcement were complicated further by the COVID pandemic, by public outrage at the suffocation murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and by widespread demonstrations on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement."

The 2020 drop in case "clearance rates," the rate of homicides that result in the arrest of the offender, was the largest single year drop since the FBI began tracking the metric in 1965. It also represented the worst case clearance rate during the same time period, falling from a high of above 90% in 1965 to the new low of 54% in 2020.

The declining clearance rate comes at the same time that the U.S. has seen a surge of violent crimes and murders, with the 30% rise in homicides in 2020 also being the largest ever single-year increase on record.

MASSIVE INCREASE IN BLACK AMERICANS MURDERED WAS RESULT OF DEFUND POLICE MOVEMENT: EXPERTS

Demonstrators hold a sign reading "Defund the police" during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York, U.S. September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Demonstrators hold a sign reading "Defund the police" during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York, U.S. September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The bulk of unsolved murders were in 130 major cities whose jurisdictions saw at least 10 homicides in 2020, with those cities seeing a murder rate more than three times the national average at nearly 23 murders per 100,000 population.

Murder Accountability Project Chairman Thomas Hargrove said much of the problem stems from a lack of support by elected officials for police departments, arguing that many local departments are not receiving enough resources to do their jobs amid the surge in homicides.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The primary causes of declining clearance rates are a failure to give necessary resources to local police and a failure of political will by local elected leaders to make investigation of major crimes a priority," Hargrove said of the organization's findings. "When leaders make solving major crimes a priority, clearance rates usually improve and lives are saved."

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee