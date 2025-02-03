Expand / Collapse search
LA wildfires: Famed Pacific Coast Highway reopens nearly 1 month after disaster

While PCH is opened, city officials strongly encourage it be limited to essential traffic

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
'Putting plants over people': Malibu city councilmember blasts California's wildfire mismanagement Video

'Putting plants over people': Malibu city councilmember blasts California's wildfire mismanagement

Malibu City Councilmember Haylynn Conrad criticizes California's environmental mismanagement that allegedly contributed to devastating wildfires that swept through the southern part of the Golden State.

Nearly a month after deadly wildfires ripped through Los Angeles neighborhoods, the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) has finally reopened in Malibu, California.

The deadly Palisades Fire wreaked havoc in hillside Los Angeles neighborhoods last month, destroying everything in its way, including homes, as flames marched toward the beach.

At about 8 a.m. on Monday morning, traffic along the scenic shoreline route started moving again, though only one lane in each direction was opened, and the speed was limited from Santa Monica to the Ventura County Line.

"Essential traffic only is strongly encouraged," LA County supervisor Lindsey Horvath said in a statement.

MALIBU MAN THANKS FIREFIGHTERS WHO SAVED HIS HOME FROM LA WILDFIRES: ‘WE KEPT THE FIRE FROM THAT DOOR’

malibu-pch-1

Drivers make their way along Pacific Coast Highway past beachfront homes destroyed by the Palisades Fire Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Malibu, Calif.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Horvath warned that the PCH people came to know before the fires, is not the same, noting that cleanup and utility repairs in the area are still underway.

In order to enter the Palisades burn zone, authorities are requiring entry passes or proof of residence.

The Associated Press reported that the PCH reopened partially on Sunday in the northernmost section in Malibu.

CALIFORNIA MAN PLEADS GUILTY AFTER HIS DRONE COLLIDES WITH AIRCRAFT FIGHTING PALISADES FIRE

malibu-pch-2

Motorists line up along Pacific Coast Highway near the Palisades Fire zone Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The remaining section of the road in the Pacific Palisades area was delayed while LA city officials made a last-minute decision to keep the checkpoints in place due to public safety and looting concerns.

Responsibility for Palisades access will be transferred from the LA Police Department to the California Highway Patrol and the National Guard. Doing so will enable the LAPD to increase service citywide, according to Mayor Karen Bass.

"We continue to adapt in real time to this dynamic situation. This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across LA has been impacted for nearly one month," Bass said.

‘THE CROSS STILL STANDS’: CONGREGANTS OF ALTADENA CHURCH DESTROYED BY EATON FIRE LEAN ON FAITH AFTER LOSS

malibu-pch-3

Homes along the Pacific Coast Highway are seen burned by the Palisades Fire, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Malibu, Calif.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

With rain in the forecast beginning on Tuesday, the highway will be monitored for hazards such as mud slides and debris flows, Horvath noted.

The Palisades Fire was sparked on Jan. 7 during heavy winds, and it destroyed or damaged about 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures. The fires also killed at least 12 people.

On the same day, another fire fueled by wind was started in Altadena, a community to the west, and killed at least 17 people while destroying or damaging over 10,000 homes and buildings.

Both fires were fully contained last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.