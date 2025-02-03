LA wildfires: Famed Pacific Coast Highway reopens nearly 1 month after disaster

Nearly a month after deadly wildfires ripped through Los Angeles neighborhoods, the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) has finally reopened in Malibu, California.

The deadly Palisades Fire wreaked havoc in hillside Los Angeles neighborhoods last month, destroying everything in its way, including homes, as flames marched toward the beach.

At about 8 a.m. on Monday morning, traffic along the scenic shoreline route started moving again, though only one lane in each direction was opened, and the speed was limited from Santa Monica to the Ventura County Line.

"Essential traffic only is strongly encouraged," LA County supervisor Lindsey Horvath said in a statement.

Horvath warned that the PCH people came to know before the fires, is not the same, noting that cleanup and utility repairs in the area are still underway.

In order to enter the Palisades burn zone, authorities are requiring entry passes or proof of residence.

The Associated Press reported that the PCH reopened partially on Sunday in the northernmost section in Malibu.

The remaining section of the road in the Pacific Palisades area was delayed while LA city officials made a last-minute decision to keep the checkpoints in place due to public safety and looting concerns.

Responsibility for Palisades access will be transferred from the LA Police Department to the California Highway Patrol and the National Guard. Doing so will enable the LAPD to increase service citywide, according to Mayor Karen Bass.

"We continue to adapt in real time to this dynamic situation. This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across LA has been impacted for nearly one month," Bass said.

With rain in the forecast beginning on Tuesday, the highway will be monitored for hazards such as mud slides and debris flows, Horvath noted.

The Palisades Fire was sparked on Jan. 7 during heavy winds, and it destroyed or damaged about 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures. The fires also killed at least 12 people.

On the same day, another fire fueled by wind was started in Altadena, a community to the west, and killed at least 17 people while destroying or damaging over 10,000 homes and buildings.

Both fires were fully contained last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.