'The cross still stands': Congregants of Altadena church destroyed by Eaton fire lean on faith after loss

More than 40 people poured into a small gray and brick church amid the pouring rain to come together and worship God. The congregation put their hands together and sang hymns as people continued to stream in from the side entrance.

The Lifeline Fellowship Christian Center on Lake Avenue in Altadena , Calif., which has been home to some people for more than a decade, was destroyed by the Eaton fire in early January. Now, its congregants meet at a host church roughly 2 miles away.

The theme of Sunday’s message was "Beauty for Ashes." Pastor Charles Dorsey led the church in prayer for the third time since his childhood church burned down.

Margaret and Simeon Alexander, an elderly couple from Altadena, told Fox News Digital they had attended Lifeline for 15 years.

"We were devastated," Margaret said after hearing their longtime place of worship had been reduced to rubble. "We miss our church. Lifeline is our spiritual family."

"We soon faced the reality that all things work together for good," her husband Simeon chimed in from a seat in the front.

Theo Hawkins, who led the church in worship, admitted that he initially didn’t want to come due to the "new norm."

Lifeline has been a part of the Altadena community for 19 years and regularly serves free food to people every other Wednesday, twice a month.

"It's a great community, very diverse, hardworking people. Families have owned property in the area, passed it on to their sons, sons to grandsons or granddaughter and daughter. And it's just a beautiful place to live and raise a family and a great place to have a church," said Pastor Dorsey.

He estimated that 19 people from Lifeline have been displaced due to the fire and another 13 have lost their homes.

More than 9,000 structures were destroyed and more than 14,000 acres burned, according to Cal Fire, making the Eaton blaze one of the deadliest wildfires in the Golden State’s history.

Dr. Lisa Dorsey told Fox News Digital there are phases currently in place to allow residents to return to their homes. The first phase is the removal of hazardous waste and the second is debris removal, although the timetable for the process is unclear.

The only thing left of the Lifeline church is a purple and white cross that stands atop a rectangular structure.

"The cross still stands," said Pastor Dorsey. "It did give me hope, and I felt strength. And I was happy that the cross still stands because it's the work of the cross that we are able to be forgiven. It's the love of the cross, the work on the cross, that we're able to be redeemed. And it signifies our existence and how we're able to even have strength in the midst of sorrow."

"Right now, the physical building of Lifeline is down to ash. But the Lord promised to give beauty for it. And so we were instructed to — let's rise from it. Let's grow from it. And we're thankful for that," he told Fox News Digital.

Some members of the church were able to see what remained of their house of worship last week after service, while others have yet to return. Lifeline is awaiting the next steps to start the rebuilding process, but the church has dreams of bringing chairs and tents into the parking lot of the old location and watching the new building go up while singing, praying and preaching.

"We're looking for that day…where we can look over and see the process. The process of building, looking to the neighbors’ homes and communities and see them building. People driving up the street, stopping because they hear the Word of God or they hear music. Feeding people, loving people, listening to people, all the things that make a rich community," Pastor Dorsey said. "And Altadena is that, and so is Pasadena."

Before the Eaton fire ravaged his community, the father of four felt called at the end of last year to start 2025 with a message of moving forward. He wasn’t quite sure about the timing, but it became clearer after the blaze devastated home after home and building after building.

"We lost homes and our church, but we have each other," Pastor Dorsey said from the lectern at the front of the host church as he continued his message about finding beauty from destruction.

"Amen," the congregation yelled back. "Amen."