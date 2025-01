A California man is facing up to one year in federal prison for recklessly operating a drone that crashed into a Super Scooper firefighting aircraft as the crew was battling the devastating Palisades Fire in California.

Peter Tripp Akemann, 56, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft.

Acting United States Attorney Joseph T. McNally announced the charges and plea agreement on Friday during a press conference with Akil Davis, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

"Flying drones during times of emergency poses an extreme threat to our firefighting personnel, who are trying to help people," McNally said during the press conference. He added that this case should serve as a warning that "if you fly a drone around wildfires, and you do so recklessly, law enforcement is going to find you, and we’re going to hold you accountable."

According to the plea agreement, on Jan. 9, Akemann drove to the top of the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California, and flew a drone toward the Palisades Fire to see the damage. After Akemann lost sight of the drone, it collided with the Super Scooper, leaving a 3-inch-by-6-inch hole in the left wing of the aircraft.

At the time of the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued flight restrictions that prohibited the flying of drones near the fires in southern California.

McNally confirmed that the crew was able to land the Super Scooper safely, but said that the aircraft was out of commission for approximately five days as the Palisades Fire raged on.

During the press conference, Davis said that there is currently "no evidence that the defendant intentionally caused this collision, however, flying drones in a restricted area could cause a catastrophe."

"Lack of common sense and ignorance of your duty as a drone pilot will not shield you from criminal charges," Davis added.

According to CalFire, as of Thursday, the Palisades Fire, which was at 95% containment after weeks of firefighting efforts, killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,800 structures.

Akemann was expected to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.