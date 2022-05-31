Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Illegal LA street takeover draws hundreds during Memorial Day weekend

Despite issued warnings of charges and fines, crowds continue to gather for the street takeovers

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
Hundreds of people came out Monday night to watch an illegal street takeover in southern Los Angeles

The first of two takeovers occurred in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood where spectators witnessed cars circling an intersection, passengers hanging out of windows and people launching fireworks.

The second street takeover happened in Compton, a few miles south of Vermont-Slauson. LA County sheriffs took over an hour to arrive on scene to break up the crowd, according to Fox 11.

Both incidents were two of the street takeovers that happened during Memorial Day weekend and over the past few months in Los Angeles County, according to Fox 11.

While authorities have informed spectators of potential charges and fines, it has not led to prevent the large crowds from gathering for the street takeover. 

No one was reportedly injured or hurt.