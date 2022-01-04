Los Angeles County suspends criminal trials for two weeks following Delta, Omicron spikes

Beginning Wednesday, Los Angeles County will pause criminal trials for two weeks due to a surge of the Delta and Omicron as courts continue to struggle to clear a backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and earlier closures.

Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor issued an emergency order temporarily delaying criminal jury trials from Wednesday through Jan. 19 in Los Angeles County, her emergency order issued on Tuesday said. Hours earlier, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California announced an immediate three-week suspension of all federal jury trials.

"Los Angeles County’s current COVID numbers warrant this relief, and I have elected to utilize this authority sparingly as we closely monitor the impact of the dual variants on our court users, judicial officers, staff and justice partners," Taylor wrote in his order.

"I will continue to consult closely with LA County Department of Public Health (LA DPH) officials on local conditions and any changes to public health orders and guidance during this winter surge. For the second consecutive winter, holiday gatherings have fueled widespread community transmission."

The order said the pause will alleviate foot traffic in courthouses and extends the time period to hold criminal trials by not more than 90 days.

For civil cases, judicial officials were urged to exercise "sound discretion" on whether to move forward with jury trials or continue the proceedings.

The suspension of federal trials will impact Central District courthouses located in Los Angeles and the suburbs of Pasadena, Riverside and Santa Ana.

"Given the increased rate of transmission of COVID-19 in the Central District of California due to the Omicron variant, conducting jury trials would place court personnel, attorneys, parties, and prospective jurors at undue risk," an announcement said.

Los Angeles County reported nearly 45,000 new COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend. On Tuesday, public health officials reported 21,000 new cases.