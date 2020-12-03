Kyle Rittenhouse to stand trial on all 6 counts related to fatal Kenosha protest shooting

A judge on Thursday ruled that Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial on all six counts, including charges related to the two men shot to death, and a third wounded during a protest in Kenosha, Wisc. in August.

The decision came after Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Ill., appeared in a Kenosha County preliminary court hearing held via Zoom. The teen was freed from jail last month after posting a $2 million bond, with most of the money raised through a legal defense fund set up by conservatives portraying him as a patriot protecting other people's property.

Rittenhouse told police he was attacked while guarding a business and that he fired in self-defense during demonstrations and civil unrest that broke out in the Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a local Black man. Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

In a filing this week, his defense attorney, Mark Richards, asked the court to dismiss two of the six counts against Rittenhouse. He argued that a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 isn’t supported by the law — an argument that the court already rejected once.

Richards also sought the dismissal of a felony count against Rittenhouse for recklessly endangering the public's safety by using a dangerous weapon.

