Kyle Rittenhouse makes bail

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenage suspected shooter accused of killing two people and wounding a third during riots in Kenosha, Wis., was released from jail on $2 million bail, authorities told Fox News.

The 17-year-old left the Kenosha County jail around 2 p.m. after his attorneys posted the bond, Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said.

The bail was funded through a fundraising campaign initiated by Rittenhouse's attorneys. Calls and messages to the lawyers were not returned.

Rittenhouse has spent the past two months in police custody on murder charges, in addition to other charges. He is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 amid riots on Aug 25. Another man, Gaige Grosskreutz, survived being shot by Rittenhouse