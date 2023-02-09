KY prosecutor who is facing impeachment for offering favors in exchange for nude photos submits resignation

A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation.

Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective Feb. 28, news outlets reported.

The letter came after a Kentucky House committee drafted and advanced three articles of impeachment against Goldy, who is the top state prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit, comprised of Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties.

Goldy has been embroiled in scandal since July, when The Courier Journal first reported hundreds of Facebook messages he exchanged with the defendant.

The defendant testified the Facebook messages were authentic and told a hearing officer for a bar inquiry commission that she and Goldy had sexual relations, with the prosecutor allegedly withdrawing warrants and getting her cases continued in exchange for the images, the newspaper reported.

In a written response to an inquiry from the House impeachment committee, Goldy defended himself by arguing that the nude photos and videos the woman sent him were "an extension of the friendship they had developed."