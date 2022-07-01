Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

KY Gov. Andy Beshear announces another round of tornado recovery funding

Funding to Kentucky will be around $800,000 for the tornado victims

Associated Press
Gov. Andy Beshear has announced another round of state assistance for regions of Kentucky hit by tornadoes last December.

The nearly $800,000 in funding will go to Hopkins and Taylor counties, the governor said Thursday.

More than $655,000 will be sent to Hopkins County for the purchase of heavy equipment to help with debris removal, he said. About $134,000 will be used for debris removal in Taylor County.

KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE OVERRIDES BESHEAR'S VETO ON ABORTION BILL, SHUTTERING ABORTION FACILITIES FOR NOW

Kentucky Gov. announces another round of funding for tornado relief. 

It's the seventh round of awards from the state fund, the governor's office said. State lawmakers supported the assistance with the passage of Senate Bill 150 during this year's legislative session.

KENTUCKY GOV. BESHEAR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER DEADLY TORNADO, ASKS BIDEN FOR ASSISTANCE

The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management continues to receive applications for the state aid. The requests are being reviewed carefully to ensure the funds are used to their maximum benefit, Beshear's office said.