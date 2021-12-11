Kentucky Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency after deadly tornado, asks Biden for assistance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early Saturday morning and asked President Biden for federal assistance after a severe storm swept through the state overnight causing a "significant loss of life."

In a letter to Biden on Dec. 11, Beshear writes that there may be "more than 50" fatalities after a Graves County factory collapsed due to a tornado, trapping workers inside.

"I request that you declare an emergency disaster for the Commonwealth of Kentucky in response to a severe weather system that has produced numerous tornadoes," wrote Beshear.

The governor states that the massive amounts of debris is making it extremely difficult for search and rescue efforts, and the Kentucky National Guard has been deployed to provide assistance and support to impacted communities.

"Kentucky is in need of federal assistance to respond to his event. Power outages are widespread. At this time it is apparent there is a need for emergency generators to power critical facilities."

Beshear stated during a 5 a.m. press conference that a single tornado tore across the state in a sustained way for more than 200 miles – and at least four different tornadoes struck the state during the night.

In addition, he said the death toll could reach between 70 and 100 dead, across five or more counties.

He advised Kentucky residents to stay as safe as they can and warned them to stay off the roads as emergency crews continued their response.

