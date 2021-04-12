Knoxville high school shooting leaves 'multiple' people hurt, including cop: police say

Multiple people – including an officer – were injured Monday afternoon in a mass shooting at a high school in Knoxville, police said.

Local reports say the suspect has been found dead.

Multiple agencies are at the scene of the shooting in Austin-East Magnet High School, according to police.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.