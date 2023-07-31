Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Knife-wielding prison escapee killed by Florida officer at Victoria's Secret

Darien Young, 29, escaped a minimum-security prison in Manchester, New Hampshire

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An escaped inmate from New Hampshire was fatally shot by a police officer at a store in Miami Beach after threatening two women with a knife, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections said.

Darien Young, 29, was taken to a hospital on Thursday night, where he later died, the corrections department said in a news release. No one else was hurt.

FL crime scene tape

A prison escapee was fatally shot by a police officer in Miami Beach after threatening two women with a knife. (FOX News)

The shooting happened at a Victoria's Secret store. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate, Miami Beach police said.

Young had been placed on escape status on July 21 after he left the grounds of a minimum security transitional housing unit in Manchester, New Hampshire, and failed to return, the state corrections department said.

He was incarcerated on charges of receiving stolen property, burglary, drug and falsifying physical evidence. Young had a minimum parole eligibility date of July 31 and a maximum release date of Jan. 31, 2028, the department said.