Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

Kim Potter trial: Jury selection begins Tuesday for former cop who allegedly mistook handgun for her Taser

Daunte Wright was shot while struggling with police during an attempted arrest in April

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Mark Eiglarsh: Putting Kim Potter on the stand might resonate with the jury Video

Mark Eiglarsh: Putting Kim Potter on the stand might resonate with the jury

Criminal defense lawyer explains why pleading the fifth was the right move for Derek Chauvin on 'The Story.'

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of Kim Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who allegedly shot and killed Daunte Wright when she mistook her Taser for her handgun during an attempted arrest in April. 

Potter faces charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death, which sparked protests last April in an area that was already on edge during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was pulled over by Potter and the officer she was training, Anthony Luckey, because his car had expired license plate tabs and an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror, according to a criminal complaint. 

This undated booking photo released by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer. 

This undated booking photo released by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer.  (Hennepin County Sheriff)

Luckey then found that Wright had an outstanding warrant for a weapons violation and attempted to arrest him. Wright initially obeyed orders to get out of the car but tried to get back in as he was being handcuffed. 

DAUNTE WRIGHT SHOOTING: EX-MINNESOTA COP KIM POTTER'S MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL RAISES SECURITY CONCERNS 

Potter's body camera shows her saying, "I’ll tase ya," then pulling out her handgun and repeating again, "I’ll tase you." 

About two seconds later, Potter said, "Taser Taser Taser," and fired a single shot into Wright's chest. 

"S---! I just shot him. … I grabbed the wrong f------ gun," Potter said. "I’m going to go to prison."

Daunte Wright was shot and killed in April when a police officer mistook her handgun for a taser. 

Daunte Wright was shot and killed in April when a police officer mistook her handgun for a taser.  (Facebook)

Potter's defense will likely argue that it was a mistake, but prosecutors will argue that she committed first-degree manslaughter while recklessly handling a gun. The charge for second-degree manslaughter requires culpable negligence. 

When jury selection begins Tuesday, attorneys will likely screen jurors for their opinions on the social justice protests that erupted in the wake of George Floyd's death in May 2020. 

The family of Daunte Wright attends a rally and march organized by families who were victims of police brutality in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa, File)

The family of Daunte Wright attends a rally and march organized by families who were victims of police brutality in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa, File)

Questionnaires have already been sent out to potential jurors with questions about the protests and whether they have participated in any. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least six days have been set aside for jury selection. The process took 11 days in the trial of Derek Chauvin. 

Opening statements could begin as soon as Dec. 8. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money