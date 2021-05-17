Kim Potter tentative December trial date set for Daunte Wright's death

A former Minnesota police officer charged with killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop will stand trial at the end of the year, a judge ruled Monday.

Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu set a tentative Dec. 6 trial date during a Monday virtual court hearing in which she found charges against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter were supported. Chu said she wished to "expedite" the case, FOX Minneapolis reported.

Prosecutor Imran Ali said the trial date works for now, but there may be conflicts with the schedules of expert witnesses, once they are determined.

"It's to the benefit of everyone to expedite this case and come to a resolution or trial as early as possible," Chu said.

DAUNTE WRIGHT SHOOTING: EX-MINNESOTA POLICE OFFICER KIM POTTER TO MAKE FIRST COURT APPEARANCE

Potter appeared at the hearing via videoconference with her attorney, Earl Gray. She said "Yes, your honor," when asked if the hearing could continue through videoconference.

Potter, who is White, faces a second-degree manslaughter charge in the April fatal shooting of Wright. She claimed she mistakingly grabbed her firearm instead of a Taser when Wright attempted to get back inside his vehicle.

Lawyers for Wright's family dispute Potter's claims of an accidental discharge, saying she should have been able to distinguish between a firearm and a Taser as an officer with nearly three decades of experience.

Body camera video shows her shouting "Taser!" multiple times before firing.

The 26-year veteran of the police force resigned two days after the shooting and remains free on bond. The shooting prompted the firing of Brooklyn Center City Manager Curt Boganey and the resignation of Police Chief Tim Gannon.

The city has moved control of its police department to Mayor Mike Elliott's office. The shooting re-ignited days of protests and unrest and happened during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd.

Police said they pulled Wright over for expired tags but tried arresting him after discovering an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on charges that he fled from Minneapolis police officers and had a gun without a permit in June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Saturday, Brooklyn Center's City Council approved a resolution that calls for sweeping changes in policing, including creating a new division of unarmed civilian employees to handle non-moving traffic violations and limiting situations in which officers can make arrests. The city attorney and mayor have said that adopting the resolution commits the city to change, but it is not a final action.

Potter faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.