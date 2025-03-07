Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Killer Lori Vallow, 'doomsday mom,' says Jesus spoke to her in spiritual vision, showed her prison release

Lori Vallow was sentenced to life in prison in 2023 for killing her two youngest children in 2019

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
'Doomsday' mom Lori Vallow says at sentencing that her 2 dead children 'are happy and busy' Video

'Doomsday' mom Lori Vallow says at sentencing that her 2 dead children 'are happy and busy'

Convicted killer Lori Vallow expressed her belief that her two murdered children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, and her husband's deceased first wife, Tammy Daybell, are ‘happy and busy’ in the ‘spirit world.’ (Judge Steven W. Boyce)

Lori Vallow, known as the Idaho "doomsday mom" convicted of killing two of her children and conspiring to kill husband Chad Daybell's former wife in 2019, expressed her belief that she will be freed from prison in the future in her first TV interview since she was sentenced to life in prison in 2023.

Vallow and Daybell, who was sentenced to death, killed Vallow's youngest children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, in what prosecutors described as an escalation of their extreme "doomsday" religious views by which they believed certain people were "zombies." Vallow maintains her innocence.

"I have seen things in the future that Jesus showed me when I was in heaven, and we were not … in prison," Vallow told "Dateline" in a new episode that premiered Friday night when asked about her belief that she and Daybell will be exonerated. "And they were still in the future from now."

Vallow also took aim at the media in the "Dateline" interview, saying, "They exaggerate everything, and they make stuff up, and they twist things around."

Lori Vallow appears in a 'Dateline' episode

Lori Vallow, convicted of killing two of her children and conspiring to kill husband Chad Daybell's former wife in 2019, expressed her belief she will be freed from prison in the future in her first TV interview since she was sentenced to life in prison in 2023. (Dateline)

Vallow added that she is "absolutely" misunderstood.

The so-called cult mom will stand trial in Arizona for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and her niece's ex-husband after a judge recently denied her motion to dismiss the case.

Three Lori Vallow mugshots side by side

Lori Vallow  (Maricopa County Sheriff I Madison County Sheriff I Ada County Sheriff)

After J.J. and Tylee were reported missing in September 2019 and Tammy Daybell died a month later, in October 2019, Vallow and Daybell married in Hawaii in November of that same year. They proceeded to steal J.J. and Tylee's Social Security benefits after their disappearances.

J.J. and Tylee were found in shallow graves on Daybell's rural Rexburg property in June 2020. The 16-year-old's remains were burned while the 7-year-old was bound in duct tape.

When asked whether she was at the site of her children's murders, Vallow told "Dateline" in her interview, "I was not there."

Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, are being sought by police in Rexberg, Idaho. Investigators are saying their mother, Lori Daybell, knows what happened to them but refuses to cooperate.

Lori and Chad Daybell were convicted of killing 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow in 2019. (Rexberg Police Department)

Idaho prosecutors alleged during Vallow and Daybell's trials the pair had extreme religious beliefs, including the idea that some people had "dark" souls while others had "light" souls. They believed the "dark" spirits could be so dark, in fact, that they could be zombies.

Vallow's oldest son and only surviving child, Colby Ryan, is also featured in the "Dateline" episode.

In this aerial photo, investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell's residence in Salem, Idaho, on June 9, 2020. A mother charged with murder in the deaths of her two children is set to stand trial in Idaho.

In this aerial photo, investigators search for human remains on Chad Daybell's property in Salem, Idaho, June 9, 2020.  (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register )

"I guess I always was, like, a positive, see-the-best-in-people kind of person, and then I watched someone I knew my entire life do what she did, and it just changed the way I view people," Colby told "Dateline" when asked how his mother's crimes have affected him. "The way that my sister was treated was with hate. That's not even human to do what they did to her after."

Charles Vallow, Chad Daybell, Tammy Daybell and Lori Vallow

Charles Vallow died in July 2019. Two months later, in September 2019, Tylee and J.J. disappeared. Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation in November 2019. Alex Cox died of an apparent blood clot in December 2019. (KASZ; Facebook; Post Register/John Roark, AP Pool)

The "Dateline" interview also featured interviews with retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Doug Hart, the former lead detective for the Rexburg Police Department; Sheriff Ron Ball; and Det. Ray Hermosillo of the Rexburg Police Department.

Chad Daybell

Vallow and Daybell allegedly collected J.J.'s and Tylee's Social Security benefits between Oct. 1, 2019, and Jan. 22, 2020, after their murders. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register )

During her sentencing, Vallow spoke publicly for the first time since her arrest in 2020 and appeared to be in denial, saying at the time that she knew her children were "happy and busy in the spirit world."

"I have had many communications with Jesus Christ, savior of this world, and our heavenly parents. I have had many angelic visitors come and communicated with me and even manifested themselves to me because of these communications," Vallow told an Idaho courtroom during her sentencing hearing.

"I know for a fact that my children are happy and busy in the spirit world. Because of my communications with my friend, Tammy Daybell, I know that she is also very happy and extremely busy."

In her statement to the court, Vallow added she "died in the hospital" while she was in labor with her daughter, Tylee. Doctors revived her, at which point she began seeing spirits.

"One of the times that Tylee came to me as a spirit after she died … she said to me, ‘Stop worrying, mom. We are fine.’ She knows how I worry and how I miss her," Vallow said at the time.

The so-called "cult mom" was extradited to Arizona in November 2023, about four months after she was sentenced to life without parole in Idaho.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.